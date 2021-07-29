A three-story affordable senior living apartment complex will soon go up at the northwest corner of Grant Street and Fifth Avenue in Anoka.
The planned 80-unit independent living building will provide housing for residents ages 55 and up and will be the third phase of a senior care campus built and run by the nonprofit Volunteers of America.
The project will be built on a vacant 2.5-acre site next to The Homestead at Anoka, a VOA-owned senior living facility that offers assisted and independent living options, as well as skilled nursing and memory care units.
The new building, dubbed “Anoka Senior Housing,” will have 40 units with income limits set at 50% of the area median income and 32 units with a limit of 60% of the area median income. The remaining eight units will be reserved for homeless senior veterans using vouchers through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to city documents.
The building will match The Homestead’s exterior appearance and will include underground parking.
The Anoka City Council unanimously approved a planned unit development, conditional use permit and site plan for the project July 19.
The city owns the site but has an option agreement with Volunteers of America to purchase the land. The council expects to review a purchase agreement in September.
According Community Development Director Doug Borglund, the first phase of the Homestead at Anoka development was approved in 2010, with a second phase getting the nod in 2014.
Volunteers of America says adding affordable living options will enable seniors with a wider range of incomes to live on the same campus.
Construction is scheduled to start this fall, but several approvals are still required. In addition to the purchase agreement, the City Council anticipates reviewing the final plat and development agreement in September.
