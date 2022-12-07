For the third year in a row, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union will collect loose change in its “Coins for a Cause” initiative to support hunger relief efforts across Minnesota. Community members are invited to drop off coins at any participating Affinity Plus branch location Monday, Dec. 5, through Friday, Dec. 9.
Affinity Plus’s Coon Rapids location will be one of the participating storefronts, with an in-person donation event taking place on Friday, Dec. 9. Refreshments will be served and there will be a $10 Caribou Coffee gift card for the first 25 people to donate at each location. Proceeds collected at branch locations and online will support Second Harvest Heartland and 5 other local food banks across Minnesota, with Affinity Plus matching all contributions up to $25,000.
According to Second Harvest Heartland, a Brooklyn Park-based food bank, more than 813,000 people throughout the state—one in six Minnesotans—reached out for food assistance last year. This annual fundraising initiative takes on greater importance this year with inflation driving up the cost of groceries.
“With the substantial need for support this year, we are grateful to partners like Affinity Plus for finding creative ways to raise funds that will be put towards hunger relief, which is desperately needed throughout the state,” Barb Brotherton of Second Harvest Heartland said. “Every dollar translates to three meals for someone in need, so a little spare change can make a big difference.”
Those interested in supporting can visit affinityplus.org/coins for participating branches and other ways to give.
