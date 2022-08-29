Three people died following a head-on collision near Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast and Butternut Street Northwest in Ham Lake. An adult along with a toddler and an infant were killed by their injuries sustained in the crash.

Early indications show that on Aug. 28, at 3:04 p.m. an SUV driven by an adult male with an adult female passenger and three juvenile passengers was traveling westbound on Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast when it crossed the median, and crashed head-on into an eastbound pickup truck towing a trailer, according to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff.

