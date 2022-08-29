Three people died following a head-on collision near Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast and Butternut Street Northwest in Ham Lake. An adult along with a toddler and an infant were killed by their injuries sustained in the crash.
Early indications show that on Aug. 28, at 3:04 p.m. an SUV driven by an adult male with an adult female passenger and three juvenile passengers was traveling westbound on Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast when it crossed the median, and crashed head-on into an eastbound pickup truck towing a trailer, according to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff.
Law enforcement identified the victims as driver Lee Vang, 28, of Andover, MN (Deceased) Passengers: Astrid Lee, 3, of Andover, (Deceased); Levi Lee, 6 months, of Andover (Deceased); Kyria Lee, 7, of Andover, and Rhodia Xiong, 26, of Andover.
Upon arrival by emergency responders, Lee Vang and Astrid Lee were declared dead at the scene. The Levi Lee, 6 months old, was transported via Life Link III helicopter to a local hospital where he was later declared deceased.
Kyria Lee was transported via North Memorial Health Air Care helicopter to a local hospital where they are currently in critical condition. Rhodia Xiong, 26, was transported via ambulance to a local hospital where she is in serious condition. The two adult males in the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and were evaluated by first responders on scene.
This incident remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Coon Rapids, Blaine and Anoka police departments along with the Andover and Coon Rapids fire departments and Allina EMS responded to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.