When you step into Ramsey’s newest business, you may think you traveled back in time 70 years, but really you just walked into Miss Iz Ice Cream and Soda Pop Shop. The retro ice cream parlor held a soft opening on Oct. 22 and was officially declared open by the Anoka Chamber of Commerce during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 25.

The business was started by Anoka Ambi Wine Bar owners Ythan and Jess Pratt. After three years in the wine business, the couple’s first child and namesake of the new business, Izabelle, inspired them to start something new.

