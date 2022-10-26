When you step into Ramsey’s newest business, you may think you traveled back in time 70 years, but really you just walked into Miss Iz Ice Cream and Soda Pop Shop. The retro ice cream parlor held a soft opening on Oct. 22 and was officially declared open by the Anoka Chamber of Commerce during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 25.
The business was started by Anoka Ambi Wine Bar owners Ythan and Jess Pratt. After three years in the wine business, the couple’s first child and namesake of the new business, Izabelle, inspired them to start something new.
“We wanted to have another place driven by the experience and recreate it for the celebratory moments of people at a different stage in life, like we were,” Ythan said. “Because while kids are allowed at Ambi, it’s probably not the first place you would take them.”
Miss Iz was only a matter of time for the Pratts, as ice cream was one of the original ideas for the couple’s first business. Seeing as downtown Anoka already has an ice cream shop in the form of Two Scoops, they held off, not wanting to draw business away from an already established one. Stars aligned when they saw the space for an ice cream parlor in neighboring Ramsey.
“We saw there was no ice cream shop in Ramsey, so we saw an opportunity to build a community here,” Ythan said. “We wanted to build off of our experiences from the wine bar and build a more family type experience. It’s really about the experience, the good moments and the celebratory ones.”
Part of the experience the Pratts have crafted for their customers is a retro, ‘50s-inspired interior for their parlor. Just one look at their logo: An ice cream cone made out of a heart shaped scoop of ice cream and a classic car chevron. The logo tells you what to expect from the interior.
“What we wanted to do was create a classic ice cream parlor and soda pop shop,” Ythan said. “We wanted to recreate and bring that to a younger generation who maybe never got to experience anything inspired by the ‘50s. We know recreating the ‘50s is quite a bit different than the actual ‘50s, but it’s about bringing back happy vibes for everyone.”
Vintage diner chairs, bright neon and retro appliances give visitors the experience of stepping into an old-time ice cream parlor, and much like those shops of old, multiple bottled sodas and ice cream served in glassware are offered on the menu. Ythan hopes the dine-in experience will help in cultivating their ice cream community.
“There aren’t a lot of ice cream shops still around that are meant for dine-in,” Ythan said. “We want to welcome people to pause, sit together, put away their phones and just be together for a moment.”
Aside from being focused on the ambiance (they named their wine bar after it, after all), the Pratts are focused on providing a unique ice cream experience for Ramsey. While Ythan covers publicity, his wife Jess is in charge of business operations and planning a menu that can get potential customers excited.
“Aside from ambiance, we want to really play into specialty treat items,” Jess said. “We have house-made cookies that we use with our ice cream sandwiches, as an example. We want people to get excited about something new or branch out and create something on their own.”
“We want this to be a place for unique creations that are not always found everywhere you go,” Ythan added. “That’s what we want to be known for. There are a lot of principles we’re using here that we also put into Ambi about discovery and curation.”
Miss Iz Ice Cream and Soda Pop Shop is open now at 14050 St. Francis Blvd. and serves 12 ice creams, 12 soda pops and four gelatos for customers to discover. For more information, visit missizicecream.com.
