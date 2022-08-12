Barbara Gordon, oldest daughter of Bob Gordon, slipped a stack of legal paper, no more than 10 pages, out of a manila folder. It was a letter, dated Nov. 13, 1989, and was addressed, “To My Children.”
This day, Aug. 5, the eve of her father’s 100th birthday, is the first time she’s ever seen the letter. He wrote it as a way to remember his life up until that point, as he realized at 67-years-old that his memory may not be what it once was going forward. Although he remains fairly sharp at his now triple-digit age he summed up his life better than anyone as he closed out that long-lost letter.
“I don’t know that anyone could ask for more out of this life than what I have already been given,” Gordon wrote. “If anyone has or is enjoying a cup more full, I can’t imagine how he could contain himself.”
Bob was born on Aug. 6, 1922, in a log cabin in a place known then as Stuempges Rapids, but officially noted as Jones Township, Itasca County. He was born to Faye and Harry Gordon, the first of four children.
After some time in Duluth, Harry’s work brought the family even farther north to International Falls. He was working with the U.S. Customs Patrol to bust bootleggers bringing booze in from Canada during Prohibition. The job moved the family around every couple of years, as was policy to discourage bribery, but they finally settled in St. Vincent, Minnesota, across the Red River from Pembina, North Dakota.
While attending his junior and senior years of high school in Pembina, Bob was set on joining the Navy after graduation. The United States was creeping ever closer to joining the conflict in Europe during World War II, however, Bob’s parents didn’t see it that way. They refused to sign the permission papers needed for any person under 19. Instead, Bob went to Ely to attend junior college, or as Barbara described it, to “kill time” until he turned 19 and could enlist without parental permission.
When Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, the Navy’s age restriction was brushed aside and Bob reported to Minneapolis on Jan. 19, 1942 to be sworn in to the U.S. Navy. His first assignment was on the U.S.S. Charles Ausburne, escorting a convoy of ships to Casablanca, Morocco. He was hoping for the chance to see some “real action,” and on the Ausburne, he got it.
“These were tense times, I believe that we lost something like one ship per night on that run, some of them tankers that lit up the sky for miles,” Gordon wrote in the letter to his children. “I remember crying when the first one went up and no one broke formation to look for survivors. Instead I was told that the water was so cold that if they weren’t rescued in ten or fifteen minutes they wouldn’t survive anyway.”
This would not be the last of the violence that Gordon saw at sea, as his second assignment found the Ausburne heading to the South Pacific to join the fighting. On Nov. 12, 1942, while stationed at the Ulithi Atoll in the South Pacific, Gordon had a frightening nightmare where he sustained a massive injury while manning his 20mm gun on the ship’s deck. The feeling that something would go wrong that night wouldn’t leave him, and he was sure his dream would come true in some way.
The airstrikes began at about midnight, and fellow cruiser the U.S.S. Denver was hit badly, leading to the Ausburne running a screen to draw fire away from the Denver, according to the letter to his children. As Gordon was firing at attacking planes from his 20mm gun, the sudden crash from above that he had been dreading finally came. An explosion from the gun above rocked overhead. He looked down to see the injuries from his dream, slightly less severe, but still life threatening. He had just enough strength to let him down from his gun and call for help. Although the damage to his body was dire, he had the strength to keep going.
“While waiting for what seemed like hours I began to hallucinate and thought that I could see a figure coming toward me from across a very wide expanse like a wasteland,” Gordon wrote. “It was holding its hand out to me as though to help me … Finally, it got so near that I could see it had no recognizable features, but had a dark-colored robe with a cowl over the head and when I refused one last time it simply shrugged and began to walk away.”
Gordon not only shrugged off death on the ship, but beat malaria in the military hospital as he was being treated for his wounds. It was an injury that would never truly leave, as to this day he still has pieces of shrapnel in his body that were unable to be removed. The effects on his body would eventually lead to his return to civilian life on Nov. 30, 1944.
When he did, he was finally able to go back to Pembina to “the dark-eyed girl (he) was so goofy about” and asked her to marry him. On Dec. 27, 1945, Bob Gordon married Doris Kern, and they would remain married until Doris’ death in 2013.
The pair would continue moving, just as Bob did as a kid, spending time in northern Minnesota, and an extended period of time in Pueblo, Colorado. Bob got his master’s in industrial arts education, teaching shop classes wherever the family went.
After his injuries from the war started to give him trouble teaching shop, he decided to go back to school to receive yet another master’s degree in guidance and counseling. That led Bob to taking a job at the then-newly opened Anoka-Ramsey Community College, starting there in the fall of 1968 and remaining in the area ever since. Bob retired in ‘84, and along the way he and Doris raised four daughters: Barbara, Kristen, Jo-Ellen, and Becky (who died of cancer in 2000).
This letter detailing his life to his daughters was never sent, for reasons now forgotten, and was only recently rediscovered when Bob’s second oldest daughter, Kristen Gordon, was clearing out his house as they prepared to move him into an assisted living facility in 2015. This particular birthday, however, with three afternoons of open-house visiting to be had for family and friends, seemed like the perfect time to reopen the letter (and share it with ABC Newspapers).
As sisters Barbara and Kristen look back on their father’s life until this point, they admit they didn’t always understand why their father did what he did. As teenagers, the constant moving could be difficult.
He kept himself closed off about his experiences in the war, but the toll his injuries took was always apparent to them. Now, as he rounds the corner to 100, both daughters understand that he always did what he felt was best for his family, even if that meant making sacrifices.
“We’ve all (as a society) gotten so wrapped up in instant gratification we don’t have a sense that we all have to sometimes sacrifice things,” Kristen Gordon said. “We’ve lost a sense of service, and that’s something dad had quite a bit of in his life. That’s something that stuck with him and my mother.”
In addition to serving his country in World War II, Bob also served two terms on the Anoka-Hennepin School Board in the ‘70s, and volunteered at the Red Bird Mission in Beverly, Kentucky, with Doris. He is also a regular volunteer at his church, First Congregational in Anoka, building several storage areas and even refurbishing the pulpit. For Barbara, Bob’s lifetime of service showed her a dedication that she hopes is not lost on those who hear his story.
“He has a dedication to his country, to his family and he has a great faith,” Barbara Gordon said. “He has a deep faith that I really admire.”
For anyone who makes it to 100, everyone wants to know just what their “secret” to long-life is. For Bob, you can say perseverance is in his genes. His own parents made it into their 90s, with his grandmother even reaching 103. It’s apparent that nothing is going to throw Bob off his rhythm — not war, not sickness, not injury — and certainly not time.
