An Anoka-based coffee company with a mission is looking to turn their humble coffee cart into a brick-and-mortar storefront in the city. Compassion Coffee is looking to provide work, training and wages to the Anoka County homeless population.

The idea came to Executive Director Rob Bergfalk about four years ago, and the company has been operating its cart for three months, taking it to indoor events around the Anoka County area. The next big steps are right around the corner, though, he says.

