An Anoka-based coffee company with a mission is looking to turn their humble coffee cart into a brick-and-mortar storefront in the city. Compassion Coffee is looking to provide work, training and wages to the Anoka County homeless population.
The idea came to Executive Director Rob Bergfalk about four years ago, and the company has been operating its cart for three months, taking it to indoor events around the Anoka County area. The next big steps are right around the corner, though, he says.
“The coffee cart is the first stage, and a brick and mortar shop is the long-term goal,” Bergfalk says. “We found a location that we really like, so the next goal is to raise $50,000 to sign the lease. We’re really excited about it. Our hope is that by the end of February we’ll have a digital design for the building and an Indiegogo campaign.”
While the delicate nature of real estate transactions kept Bergfalk from making the exact location of Compassion’s brick and mortar store public, he was able to share the grander plans of where he wants to take Compassion Coffee, as well as what they’ve accomplished so far. The coffeehouse started with Bergfalk’s first venture into Anoka: a church.
“I’m a pastor, I started a church in Anoka about a year-and-a-half ago called Compassion Church,” Bergfalk says. “My family is originally from Champlin and I was drawn to the area. Before then I really didn’t know how much homelessness was in Anoka County. The church started as a missional one, it’s a non-traditional church. Before that, I had 12 years of experience in the restaurant business. God used my ministry and restaurant experience to lead me to serve the community.”
The idea to serve the community with a for-profit coffee shop (which is for-profit in order to pay its employees a livable wage, Bergfalk says), came about when he discovered several local non-profits that served homeless people in our community and saw just how in-demand their services are.
“One of the things I became aware of was Stepping Stone, which I now volunteer at,” Bergfalk says. “It’s housing for homeless people who are eighteen or older, it’s a mile off of Main Street and there’s 200 people on the waiting list.”
After learning about other area non-profits such as Hope4Youth and Family Promise, the need for homelessness relief was apparent to Bergfalk. Compassion Coffee will be his way to help alleviate the issue, and although it shares a name with his church, the two entities will operate separately from one another. Bergfalk gained some inspiration from Wildflyer coffee of Minneapolis, that has a similar business model of employing homeless teens.
“Compassion coffee and church will continue to operate separately,” Bergfalk says. “We’re not going to hide the connection, but we are very aware of the difference between a coffee shop and a Christian coffee shop. If it ends up connecting people to Jesus and the church, that’s awesome but it’s not the goal.”
When Compassion Coffee will be able to sign the lease to their new space and after all remodeling is done, Bergfalk plans to keep the shop open from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, the building will be used as a worship space for Compassion Church, which currently rents a space in the Heart of the City Music Factory in Anoka. Bergfalk says that this will help keep space costs down for both entities, leading to more funds to give back to the community.
While the cart can be run by Bergfalk, his Co-Executive Director and wife Kelsey Bergfalk, Operations Director Lillian Pringle and a swath of volunteers, there is already a business plan in place to make sure the jobs offered by Compassion go to those who need them most.
“When we start, we’ll be identifying key people to help train and do events,” Bergfalk says. “Our hope is to work with (Stepping Stone, Hope4Youth and Family Promise) to fill jobs for people in need. We want to learn what needs people have in our population that experience homelessness. We want to meet where people are at. We want to have a really good idea of what people are going through and walk alongside them.”
As Compassion Coffee grows and is able to offer more resources, Bergfalk wants to look at wider resources than training and wages, such as social workers and other social services. When it comes to wages, however, Bergfalk wants to offer an hourly wage above minimum, as well as benefits.
To get to that stage, however, Compassion is looking to raise $50,000 to get their business to put down solid roots. Bergfalk gave several ways that Compassion plans to raise the funds, but also called for any generous individuals in the community to help where they can.
“Booking events and spreading awareness at this stage is huge,” Bergfalk says. “There’s got to be people out in the community who would love to offer us assistance in remodeling. Any help we get drastically changes how much money we spend on our building, and less cost means more money to our employees. If someone’s really handy and just wants to help with something like demolition, that’s great, too.”
Anoka is no stranger to businesses small and large, with several coffee shops already dotting Main Street and surrounding blocks. Bergfalk took time to reassure that Compassion was not aiming to outdo and oust these businesses from Anoka. Serving the community is the primary goal, and coffee is his method of doing so.
“One thing I’m worried about coming into this business, I don’t want people to think we’re concerned about taking down Caribou,” Bergfalk says. “I don’t want to be competition for (Anoka-based) Avant Garden. I don’t want to drive anyone out of the community, but I want to partner with them and make a difference in the community. “
Bergfalk doesn’t want to see the difference end in Anoka, either. As Compassion grows, he hopes to take the business to other communities, as well. Whether it be a coffee shop, laundromat or anything in between, he wants to make sure the financial and professional needs for everyone in Anoka is being met, especially those without a place to stay.
“I hope this store is the first of many,” Bergfalk says. “As our church expands to serve more of Anoka County, I want to expand the business model, too. Our long-term mission is to expand into Anoka County to further help people affected by homelessness.”
To learn more about Compassion Coffee or coffee cart bookings, you can visit compassioncoffeemn.com.
