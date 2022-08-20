Harold E. Nelson, 99, attempted to sit down for his weekly bridge game at the Coon Rapids Senior Center on Tuesday afternoon, but he kept getting interrupted as attendees thanked him for his service in World War II — or wished him congratulations for his upcoming 100th birthday on Aug. 21.
The around 50 card players — who get together twice a week for bridge on Tuesdays in Coon Rapids and Thursdays at the Anoka Senior Center — organized the celebration for him. Nelson blew out his candles and he cut his own cake.
“Thank you for the honor,” Nelson told the crowd. “I suspect some of you aren’t even playing cards. I’m very thankful you’re recognizing me today.”
Pausing for a moment at the front of the conference room, Nelson added, “I’m speechless.”
Nelson is in good shape, only needing the use of a cane to get around, and still drives himself to the weekly card games. He’s sharp, as well, as he still gives the other players a run for their money in their friendly bridge games.
Nelson was asked what playing bridge means to him in a follow-up interview.
“It’s really kind of a lifesaver,” Nelson said. “It keeps an old man alive; it’s something to look forward to every week. … It’s just a good game.”
When asked about how he made it to 100, he responded that his parents lived a long time, and his age hasn’t really yet hit him.
“Now, today it kind of dawned on me that I’m kind of old,” Nelson said.
Donna Swanson, one of the bridge players who helped organize the celebration, put together his life story:
Nelson was born on Aug. 21, 1922, on a farm near Sebeka, Minnesota, and is one of seven children. He attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse with four classmates and a total of 30 students from grades one through eight all taught by one teacher.
Nelson graduated Sebeka High School in 1940. He moved to Minneapolis and worked part time for Railway Express. He then attended Minneapolis School of Business and graduated with a degree in accounting.
He joined the Army on Dec. 7, 1942. He trained at Fort Knox in Kentucky and Fort Campbell in Tennessee.
He embarked on a ship to Africa from Virginia. He traveled the North Africa desert in a 40-by-8 boxcar.
He served in Naples, Italy, Anzio Beachhead and in Rome. Nelson’s awards include the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater service medal.
He was hospitalized in Florence, Italy, for hepatitis. He has not been hospitalized since.
At the end of the war in Europe, Nelson was shipped out from Italy heading to the Pacific theater via the Panama Canal. As the ship was halfway across the Atlantic, Japan surrendered and he headed to New York City instead.
He returned to Minnesota and married Phyllis Olson, of Mahnomen, at Little Fork on Valentine’s Day 1948. Olson died in 2011.
They had two children: A daughter who was born in April 1949 and a son born in February 1951 (his son died in 2000).
Nelson retired in 1985.
After 37 years of retirement, on Tuesday at the Senior Center, Quilts of Valor Foundation volunteers Jayne Knowles and Janet Knafla honored him with a valor quilt in advance of his upcoming birthday.
In addition to the quilt, Swanson gave him a painting of an American flag hanging on a cross outside with a stormy cloud background.
“I present this to you as a gift for serving the United States of America,” Swanson said.
Coon Mayor Rapids Mayor Jerry Koch showed up at the senior center to proclaim Aug. 16 “Harold Nelson Day.”
When reading the proclamation, it was also noted that Nelson was on a ship heading to Japan when that country surrendered, and she changed course.
Koch stopped reading the proclamation at that point and said, “They must have seen you coming.”
The mayor joked that Nelson could do whatever he wanted on “Harold Nelson Day” even if that meant he got pulled over. Since it wasn’t his birthday until Aug. 21, Koch added that the city may name that day in honor of him as well.
“I’ll take advantage of the day that’s been given to me — or the second day too,” Nelson said, drawing a laugh from the crowd.
