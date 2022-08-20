Harold E. Nelson, 99, attempted to sit down for his weekly bridge game at the Coon Rapids Senior Center on Tuesday afternoon, but he kept getting interrupted as attendees thanked him for his service in World War II — or wished him congratulations for his upcoming 100th birthday on Aug. 21.

The around 50 card players — who get together twice a week for bridge on Tuesdays in Coon Rapids and Thursdays at the Anoka Senior Center — organized the celebration for him. Nelson blew out his candles and he cut his own cake.

