 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6th District Congress: Veteran lawmaker vs. newcomer

  • 0
APG Editorial Board Logo 2020

— An editorial from the APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board. Reactions are welcome. Send to: editorial.board@apgecm.com.
Tom Emmer.jpg

Tom Emmer:

- Does not support additional gun laws

- Seeks reforms to Federal Reserve

- Supports copper-nickel mining

- Says current leaders are fueling inflation
Jeanne Hendricks.jpg

Jeanne Hendricks:

- Supports more gun regulations

- Sees Federal Reserve as essential

- Wants to wait on copper-nickel mines

- Sees economy improving

A veteran lawmaker and a newcomer are only the beginning of the readily noticeable differences between major party candidates for Minnesota’s 6th District congressional race.

During 14 years in elected public office, incumbent Congressman Tom Emmer has established himself as a steadfast conservative Republican. Democratic challenger Jeanne Hendricks touts no political experience other than affiliation with the Democratic-Farmer Labor Rural Caucus, the DFL Veterans Caucus, and the National Women’s Political Caucus. She has spent most of her life working as a certified registered nurse anesthetist specialist.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred