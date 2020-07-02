The city of Anoka expects two new residential developments to take shape soon along Fourth Avenue north of Highway 10.
One will be an owner-occupied development along the Rum River, and the other will be a multifamily building across the tracks from the Northstar rail station.
The first project, slated for construction this year, lies between the Rum River and Fourth Avenue, just north of Grant Street.
David Weekley Homes plans to build 56 detached townhomes on a 5.6-acre parcel. The City Council signed off on the planned unit development, preliminary plat and site plan last month.
The parcel is part of a larger, 12.1-acre site owned by the city of Anoka that has been slated for development since 2013. Last fall the City Council approved a purchase agreement to sell the 5.6-acre parcel to David Weekley Homes for $816,000.
Features of the development will include a variety of home styles, an open space recreational area for the development’s residents, as well as an “extensive walkway network” within the subdivision. A new public trail will go in adjacent to the site, and a new public trail will run from Fourth Avenue to the nearby Rum River Regional Trail.
Mayor Phil Rice said he looks forward to seeing the development completed.
“We’ve seen their product in other cities and are impressed by that,” he said.
The City Council also signed off last month on a purchase agreement to sell land for an affordable housing development, planned for construction next year at the southeast corner of Fourth Avenue and Johnson Street.
This 2.6-acre site is immediately north of the Northstar station, and the city agreed to sell the property for $713,100.
“This site is currently leased by the Met Council for overflow parking, which serves the transit center, and going forward we would have to begin discussion with the Metropolitan Council about the future of this particular parcel,” Doug Borglund, Anoka’s community development director, told the City Council.
Although still in the early stages of design, the 49-unit development is expected have the look of “walk-up brownstones” along Johnson Street and Fourth Avenue, according to a letter to the city from Duffy Development CEO Jeffrey Von Feldt. Additional units would be above the two-story brownstones and on the back side of the building facing the train station. Parking would also be in the rear, with access off Fifth Avenue.
According to Von Feldt’s letter, the building will be primarily “workforce housing,” with about 80% of the units serving families with incomes below 60% of the area median income — for a family of four, 60% of the area median income is about $61,000. The remaining 20% of the units will be market rate.
The project has been awarded $735,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds through the county for land acquisition, and the company is seeking financing for the project from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency with its application due mid-July.
