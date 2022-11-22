After having all bids rejected by the Anoka City Council for the Anoka restaurant plot, Jesse Hauf of 10K Brewing in downtown Anoka will be moving forward with other plans for expansion.

In a Nov. 13 Facebook Live broadcast, Hauf signaled that he will be working with another city who reached out to him for a brew pub, but will submit his same prior offer to Anoka when they begin taking offers on the plot again.

