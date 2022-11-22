After having all bids rejected by the Anoka City Council for the Anoka restaurant plot, Jesse Hauf of 10K Brewing in downtown Anoka will be moving forward with other plans for expansion.
In a Nov. 13 Facebook Live broadcast, Hauf signaled that he will be working with another city who reached out to him for a brew pub, but will submit his same prior offer to Anoka when they begin taking offers on the plot again.
“It may not be exactly the news you are hoping for,” Hauf said opening his livestream, after thanking patrons for helping celebrate 10K’s seventh anniversary the day before. “I want to clarify and tell you how I got to the decision I did.”
After an unsuccessful round of first offers on the Anoka restaurant plot and their subsequent rejections, the Anoka City Council will take the issue into a work session to decide how to accept a second round of offers.
Hauf stated his prior offer was “Plan A,” but due to the uncertain nature of the plot, he has chosen to move on to “Plan B” for 10K’s expansion.
“We’ve been spinning our wheels for a while here and it’s time to move forward,” Hauf said.
During the Anoka City Council meeting on Oct. 17 in which the restaurant plot was discussed, Councilmember Elizabeth Barnett said the Anoka City Council was not aware of Hauf’s desire to buy the plot until after city staff was directed to work elsewhere.
Hauf revealed that five area cities have made offers to 10K to bring his business to town, with the mayor of the unnamed city he has chosen to work with having an hour-long conversation with him. The mayor, a city council member and community development member then met him at 10K and gave him a tour of their development space.
“They took me on a tour of their town and showed me their development sights and plans,” Hauf said. “They have some very ambitious plans, and not just dreams but plans that are being executed as we speak.”
The master developer of the project has what Hauf describes as an “aggressive schedule” that hopes to have an official groundbreaking as early as next year. The current vision includes spaces for food, drinks, entertainment, hotels, green space and an outdoor amphitheater.
“I met with the developers last week and our views align perfectly,” Hauf said. “It’s a very well thought out project and I was asked for my input and involvement, which is huge.”
As there is no official deal in place and there are still risks involved in securing a loan and figuring out a partnership with the city in question, Hauf will not reveal the city at this time. Although this new city will be home to 10K’s newest building which is planned to offer food in addition to drinks, Hauf does not have any plans to move business out of Anoka.
“Through this whole process, what I’ve realized — and this is hard for me to say — is that Anoka represents a long-term risk for small businesses,” Hauf said. “I don’t want to get into specifics because I don’t want to burn any bridges with Anoka, this is still a community that I love and support and am hopefully here for the long haul.”
Hauf stated that he does not want to “shun” Anoka, but become an active participant in fixing the issues he saw arise from the restaurant plot. With the 2022 election barely over, Hauf has set his sights on 2024 to throw his hat into the ring and represent small businesses on the City Council.
“In two years, if I am still a resident of Anoka, I will run for City Council, and I will stand up for Anoka businesses,” Hauf said.
Along with this announcement, he shared plans to make sure local businesses are “respected, celebrated and encouraged to engage with the community.”
This includes a proclamation from the mayor to support Anoka businesses, regular documented meetings with businesses and a yearly community engagement award, among other things. With these changes, he seeks to rectify some of the negative experiences he faced in trying to secure the restaurant pad.
The Anoka City Council will discuss the restaurant plot during their Nov. 28 work session, agenda pending. Hauf stated that he hopes to provide the public with an update on 10K Brewing’s expansion in the next few months.
