Everyone is invited to join the countdown to light up the city of Anoka’s official Christmas tree Saturday, Dec. 7, in Anoka City Hall River Plaza.
Festivities begin at 3 p.m. and include free horse-drawn trolley rides, holiday music, bonfires, holiday decor, and more. Children can have a free visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Santa Shack.
Mayor Phil Rice will welcome all at 5:55 p.m., and the countdown to the tree lighting will begin at 5:59 p.m. Festivities will conclude at 7 p.m.
Toys for Joy Anoka County will be accepting new, unwrapped holiday gifts for those in need during the holidays.
Anoka City Hall River Plaza is located at 2015 First Ave. N. in downtown Anoka, along the Rum River. For more information, visit DiscoverAnoka.com or call 763-421-7130.
