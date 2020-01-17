Anoka resident Harold Hamilton’s life began the same as any other person turning 100 this year.
“Well, it started in 1920,” Hamilton said with a laugh.
Jan. 8, 1920, that is — making last week his 100th birthday.
Homestead Assisted Living in Anoka, where Hamilton resides, threw him a birthday party, complete with balloons and cupcakes, to commemorate the milestone.
Standing next to silver foil balloons, Hamilton beamed as the residents sang him “Happy Birthday.”
But according to his son, Jim Hamilton, that’s how you’ll always find Harold.
“You’re always happy,” Jim said, addressing his dad. “You always have a smile on your face.”
As for the secret to living an entire century?
“I don’t really know,” Harold said. But it might have something to do with his good moods and staying active, he added.
Or maybe it’s because he spent about 30 years as a snowbird, flying to Arizona in the winter to avoid Minnesota’s rough winters. There, he had his own grapefruit tree.
Harold has packed his century-long life with memories and adventures due to his love of traveling.
He’s been everywhere, from Japan to Alaska — “I went up there for the salmon fishing” — to countries in Africa and Europe. He’s been to every U.S. state and every
province in Canada.
In the mid 1940s, Harold moved from Illinois, where he was born, to Twin Cities, where he worked for the Northern Pump Company in Fridley during World War II.
There, he put in 12-hour nights, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Then he moved back to Illinois, but soon returned to Minnesota because the fishing in Illinois didn’t compare.
He’s lived in Anoka ever since. All his kids went to Anoka High School.
Harold retired from machine shop sales in 1962, before starting his own business, which he ran until 1983.
He began seeing his current partner, Elaine Kappedahl, after both their spouses died. Harold recalled they got a bowl of soup after church.
As for the future, Jim said he’s trying to get his dad to come on another fishing trip this summer.
“We’ve all been really lucky to have him around,” Jim said.
