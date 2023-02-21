The night began in an unfamiliar role. It ended with a familiar celebration.
After graduating the bulk of its starting lineup from a year ago, the Anoka wrestling team has taken on a youthful look throughout the winter. A season’s worth of development — filled with some adversity and learning experiences along the way — helped them take on a rare underdog mantle and come away with another Section 7AAA title Feb. 17.
“Wow,” Anoka head coach Todd Springer said. “What a great opportunity to get to state with this team. We graduated nine very good wrestlers last year and we knew we had our work cut out for us. So many new wrestlers with little varsity experience was a challenge to start the season. We took our lumps first off, but really came together as the year progressed. Losing to Andover early in the season only fired us up. We had some adversity with losing one of our best wrestlers Austin West to an injury after the Christmas Tournament that forced us to only get better to cover his weight.”
Anoka opened the section tournament as the No. 3 seed, advancing past Coon Rapids 66-12 in the semifinals to set up a rematch against second-seeded Andover.
Andover jumped out to a 21-3 lead after the first five weights, powered by falls from Brady Wadel, Brandon Board and Elias Houle.
The Tornadoes rallied in the middle weights, however, rattling off six wins in a row to go ahead 30-21, including a fall by Elijah Paulson and major decisions by Garrett Wittek, Oliver Ollman and Ian Wittek.
Andover gained back-to-back decisions to set up a decisive clash at 285, won by Anoka’s Grant Chapman 5-2 to give the Tornadoes a 33-27 semifinal win and a spot in the finals against top-seeded Forest Lake.
The championship dual would take on a similar feel, with Anoka picking up early wins from Gabrielle Bragg and Owen Rhode before the Rangers pulled ahead 21-7. The teams traded wins in the next two bouts, with Paulson turning in an 18-7 major decision, before consecutive victories by Logan Jungling, Ian Wittek, Luke DeChene and Logan Raj-Malikowski put Anoka ahead 27-24 going into the final two bouts. The dual again went to the final match, with this time Mason Brent providing the decisive victory via a second-period fall.
“Both duals with Andover and Forest Lake were close, and we knew we had to save points and for our experienced wrestlers to score bonus points,” Springer said. “Against Forest Lake, our two ninth-grade state champions came up huge. Garrett Wittek wrestled the No. 2 wrestler in the state to a decision and came close to beating him, saving some much needed team points. When going into heavyweight versus Forest Lake to win it, we went with our ninth-grade state champion Mason Brent. He did not disappoint with a second-period pin. Our team all year has been very solid after 138 and can be hard for teams to adjust to.”
Totino-Grace will be heading to state as well after winning the Section 5AA team title, shutting out Bloomington Kennedy 71-0 in the finals. St. Francis finished as the runner-up in Section 6AA, with Becker winning 35-23 in the finals.
Andover won its 7AAA quarterfinal dual 63-12 over Champlin Park. Blaine fell 66-18 against Forest Lake in the quarterfinals.
Individual section tournaments are Feb. 24-25. The state tournament is March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
“We have qualified teams to state the last six out of 10 years, and believe that confidence and experience from coaches and wrestlers were the key to our success,” Springer said. “This is the first three seed in the section in my 25 years of coaching that was able to overcome that feat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.