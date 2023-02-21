SP Anoka wrestling team.jpg

A thrilling night featuring back-to-back wins in the final bout lifted the Anoka wrestling team to the Section 7AAA championship Feb. 17 and a return trip to state.

 Photo by Anoka Wrestling

The night began in an unfamiliar role. It ended with a familiar celebration.

After graduating the bulk of its starting lineup from a year ago, the Anoka wrestling team has taken on a youthful look throughout the winter. A season’s worth of development — filled with some adversity and learning experiences along the way — helped them take on a rare underdog mantle and come away with another Section 7AAA title Feb. 17.

