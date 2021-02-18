Coon Rapids wrestling improved to 4-0 in the Northwest Suburban Conference and 8-4 on the season in a 2-2 week that included a 48-24 victory over Blaine and a 45-30 win over Woodbury. Alex Kowalchyk reached 117 career wins to move into the top 15 all-time in Cardinal history as he, Demetrius Seals and Gavin Layton all went 4-0 on the week. Andriy Dimov, Dalan Jones and Riley Hargrave each went 3-1.
Anoka dominated a conference clash against Totino-Grace Feb. 12, winning 67-3 to improve its record to 11-1 on the season. Winning with bonus points for the Tornadoes were Austin West, Ashton Wollan, Elijah Paulson, Carter Ban, Brendan Howes, Brad Howes, Noah Torgerson, Jaden Burandt, Zaden Fitzsimmonds, Sean Jordan and Tyler Nebelung.
Andover swept a tri in White Bear Lake Feb. 11, defeating the host Bears 51-24 and Mahtomedi 64-18.
Blaine swept a tri in Cottage Grove Feb. 11, defeating Park of Cottage Grove 63-12 and Rosemount 57-18.
Totino-Grace swept the Fridley tri Feb. 10, defeating the Tigers 50-27 and Minneapolis South 72-11.
