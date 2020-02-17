Some smaller lots in Andover may be able to keep their own beehives, provided their neighbors aren’t too close.
Andover approved an amendment to a city ordinance Feb. 4 that will allow beekeepers to maintain hives on properties under 2 acres.
The amendment requires the smaller properties to keep the hives at least 125 feet from any neighboring principal structures and caps the number at two hives. The properties in question also must obtain apply for a two-year license and neighboring properties within 125 feet must be notified.
If someone applies for a license, neighbors are informed first and given time to respond with their concerns before the city approves the hives, according to Director of Public Works Dave Berkowitz
The changes likely wouldn’t apply to anyone living in more urban portions of Andover, according to Mayor Julie Trude.
“If you have a neighbor directly behind you and you can see that house, you probably couldn’t do hives,” she said.
The city was approached a few years ago by a homeowner on a half-acre lot. The owner was allowed to keep hives as a trial run after a neighborhood meeting. During the multiyear trial, no accidents were
reported nor any bee stings.
The amendment was tabled in January due to confusion over fence requirements. Previously the code required all hives to be surrounded by a fence that would prevent anyone from getting within 10 feet.
Council Member Sheri Bukkila said she had no problem removing the fence requirement.
“If somebody comes in and gets stung by a bee because they trespassed, that’s on them,” Bukkila said.
The amendment maintains a minimum 25-foot setback for hives and requires landscaping around the hives when they are within 50 feet of a property line, according to city documents.
“It would have to be something so that a shrub is high enough so that bees will come in from the top and they don’t fly in from the sides,” Berkowitz said. “That still would remain in the code for all properties, even if it is larger than 2 acres.”
Bees are only allowed on properties zoned as single-family rural, estate, suburban and residential, classified as R-1 through R-4 in city statute.
Beekeepers must still maintain a convenient source of water to prevent bees from congregating at water sources where they might come in contact with people or pets, like a swimming pool, according to city documents.
Any wax comb or other such material cannot be left on the property and must be disposed of in sealed, bee-proof containers, according to the statute. Violation of the statute is considered a misdemeanor.
