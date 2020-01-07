As the years have passed, the success has grown.
Not the victories on the court, although there have been plenty of those too, 300 - and counting - as the Anoka-Ramsey Community College women’s basketball head coach alone, a milestone reached in December.
But the biggest highlights in Dave DeWitt’s coaching career remain the relationships built, the lives impacted in a range of influence that has stretched throughout his 46 years on the sidelines.
“What I’ve enjoyed most is the relationships you build, the difference you make,” DeWitt said. “When I think of the coaches I had and the difference they made in my life, that’s what I wanted to do. I don’t get any greater satisfaction than from taking an individual from Point A to Point B or a team from Point A to Point B and seeing the progress they make over the course of the year or the course of their career. There’s nothing better than seeing that kind of improvement and that hasn’t changed from day one to now.”
Athletics and competition have been passions for DeWitt his entire life, with a love of basketball in particular at the heart of both. When his playing days were done at Hamline, it made the decision to go into coaching a natural fit.
“When I played at Hamline, I had a great experience,” DeWitt said. “I love athletics, period. I did track in high school and other things. I wanted to do something to fulfill that competitive side and coaching is something I was drawn to.
“Basketball is mostly what I did. I wanted to stay involved in the game somehow and coaching is the best avenue to do that.”
DeWitt’s storied basketball coaching career has included many stops. It began in 1974 at Hamline as an assistant men’s coach under eventual all-time NCAA wins leader Don Meyer, as well as the head women’s coach.
The next year he served as head coach of the Ghanaian National Women’s team, helping lead them to their first-ever international gold and silver medals.
He returned to Hamline for the next four years, then spent five years at the Academy of Holy Angels.
In 1985, he arrived at the place he would call home for 32 years as a teacher at Centennial High School, where he became the winningest boys basketball coach in the school’s history.
A place, it would eventually turn out as well in 2006, that would also allow him to take on an exciting and highly-successful chapter at Anoka-Ramsey.
“They were looking for a women’s coach and I was kind of in-between head coaching jobs at that time,” DeWitt said. “I wasn’t sure if they wanted someone part-time or full-time; I thought I’d throw my hat in the ring and see where it leads.
“It turned out they were looking for someone part-time so it worked out just fine with my full-time job teaching physical education at Centennial High School. It was a great fit that way. They had had some success, so I thought it would be an intriguing adventure.”
It didn’t take long for DeWitt and the Golden Rams to thrive.
Anoka-Ramsey went 26-4 and won a national championship in DeWitt’s first season.
The success didn’t let up, either.
Top-six national finishes would follow in seven of the next 10 years, including another national title in 2010-11.
The Rams finished 22-6 and as region runner-up a year ago and are 8-5 this season through Jan. 4, putting DeWitt’s career mark at Anoka-Ramsey at 304-101.
“It’s obviously the players,” DeWitt said. “You’re going to be as successful as the players you have. I don’t care what you do as a coach – people want to give the coaches too much credit when they win and too much blame when they lose, but it comes down to having good kids, and we’ve had the good kids who have been willing to work hard.
“We’ve had good people, good players and good coaches who have coached along with me. I don’t look at them as my assistants, we’re just coaches who coach together, and we’ve had some very good ones. ... We all like to pat ourselves on the back, but if you have players you win and if you don’t it’s a struggle at times. I’ve had good people who have all helped in this whole process. As much as it is fun to win, it’s the impact you have on their lives, it’s the relationships you build.”
Success on the court makes Anoka-Ramsey an easy sell.
But the real draw is a place that will provide skills that will stick, and a staff that will care about players, long after days on the court are over.
“You can go anyplace and have a great experience,” DeWitt said. “I tell players, if you come here, it’s not going to be easy. We’re going to work them hard and as hard as they’ve ever worked. But when they’re done, I don’t just wash my hands of them. I’m going to follow up with them throughout their lives. I’m still in touch with players from my first year here.
“For me, the greatest satisfaction, the thing I’m most proud of, for as much success we’ve had in terms of wins, it’s what they’ve done with their lives since they’ve been here. The moms, the parents, the employees they’ve become, the way they give back to society and others. That’s what actually gives me the most pleasure. Coaching for 46 years, it’s looking back at all the places I’ve been, Anoka-Ramsey, Centennial High School, Holy Angels, Hamline, I look at all those kids and what they’ve done with their lives and what kind of productive lives they’ve had. Those are the things we’re going to instill in you, things you’re going to keep with you the rest of your life that will help you. More than basketball, it’s the life lessons.”
