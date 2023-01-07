Brad Wise

Wise’s daughter, Hailey, pins his badge after the oath of office. Photo courtesy ACSO

Brad Wise became the 18th Anoka County Sheriff after being sworn in during a ceremony on Jan. 3. He was sworn in by Tenth Judicial District Judge Sean Gibbs and introduced by his predecessor, James Stuart. The ceremony was broadcast on Facebook Live, as attendance was projected to be over capacity for the ACSO building.

Previous Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart, who is retiring after 12 years as sheriff, began the morning’s proceedings, introducing Wise and giving attendees an overview of the history of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. He highlighted the importance of the office and its multifaceted role.

