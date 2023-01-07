Brad Wise became the 18th Anoka County Sheriff after being sworn in during a ceremony on Jan. 3. He was sworn in by Tenth Judicial District Judge Sean Gibbs and introduced by his predecessor, James Stuart. The ceremony was broadcast on Facebook Live, as attendance was projected to be over capacity for the ACSO building.
Previous Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart, who is retiring after 12 years as sheriff, began the morning’s proceedings, introducing Wise and giving attendees an overview of the history of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. He highlighted the importance of the office and its multifaceted role.
“County sheriff is an honor very few understand,” Stuart said. “Sheriffs serve many roles and always strive to be a voice, representative and protector of our communities. We are elected by the people and report to the people, and it’s our duty to serve them.”
Judge Sean Gibbs took the podium to conduct the swearing-in. He was picked by Wise for their longstanding professional relationship and Gibbs’ history with the ACSO.
“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Brad Wise for about 30 years and it’s an honor to be swearing him in today,” Gibbs said. “My history with the (ACSO) began in 1972, when I was six years old. My dad was good friends with then-sheriff Buster Talbot, and he was talking about election season. My brother and I gathered all his opponents’ signs and put them in a red wagon.”
He was met with laughs and joked with the crowd, “I think the statute of limitations has passed.”
Gibbs administered Wise’s oath of office, and Wise’s daughter Hailey pinned his badge for him. Paul Ireland was then sworn in as Chief Deputy. For the final part of the morning’s program, Sheriff Wise gave a short speech in which he addressed the ACSO, family in attendance and the citizens of Anoka County to give them an idea of what to expect from his time as sheriff.
“I want to thank the citizens of Anoka County who entrusted me with this office,” Wise said. “It’s a great responsibility, I take it seriously and I am to deliver... My job will be to influence others to make Anoka County as safe as possible in a fiscally responsible way.”
He also signaled a commitment to the safety of each member of his staff, with his definition of “helping everyone in this office to have successful careers” as “leaving on their own terms, physically and mentally well.”
Wise retired from the Coon Rapids Police Department after serving the department for 27 year, with the last 11 in the role of chief. He used his speech to mark a definitive end to the campaign season and shift his focus ahead to the next four years. Wise will remain sheriff until at least 2026, when he will be up for reelection.
“The campaign was very ‘me’ focused, but now I’m switching to an ‘us’ focus,” Wise said. “Six months ago, I said if I’m cut, I’d bleed CRPD blue. Beginning today, if I’m cut, I’ll bleed ACSO brown.”
