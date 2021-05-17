Volunteers from the city of Andover and neighboring communities installed a new playground last weekend at Hawk Ridge Park in Andover — complete with accessible equipment for kids with special needs or mobility challenges.
The new playground replaces an old one, which had outdated swings and spring rides.
The new structure has two accessible swings. One has a harness at the front and an arched back to support those with disabilities who cannot support themselves on a typical swing. The other looks like a tire swing without the hole, and can carry a child lying down, so they can swing too.
“To a child, a swing is freedom,” said Karen Bush, an Andover resident who volunteered to help the city replace the playground.
For Bush, this new playground was personal.
About 25 years ago Bush’s then-elementary-aged daughter attended school with a girl who used a wheelchair. The girl, Heather, was unable to play on the playground at recess with her friends due to the school’s lack of accessible equipment. Bush remembers Heather bouncing a ball by herself outside.
Bush also had a neighbor named Danny who had a medical condition that affected his muscles. Danny died last year.
“Having an accessible playground for more kids to have opportunities and grow has been a passion of mine for a long time,” Bush said. “This is Danny’s legacy. ... I can feel that Danny is here with us today.”
Many of the volunteers had a background in construction, Bush said, so the playground installation was a breeze. They began installing equipment around 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, and were nearly finished by 11 a.m. — ahead of schedule. Concrete was scheduled for 1 p.m.
Bush pushed for a cement access to the playground so kids in wheelchairs could easily get to the park. The rest of the playground is covered in wood chips.
The new park has monkey bars, two accessible swings, a slide, drums on the lower level so kids who cannot climb can play, and two spring rides.
“There are good things going on in this community,” Bush said.
Later, the city will install a park bench near the playground, as well as a 24-by-24-foot shelter nearby. The shelter was approved Feb. 18 by the Park and Recreation Commission because the previous shelter was not ADA accessible. The funding for the shelter comes from park dedication fees, which don’t come from taxpayers.
The park gets a lot of use from community soccer games. The city has about 900 soccer participants, Park and Recreation Commission Chair Jim Lindahl said at a Dec. 3 meeting in which the new playground equipment was being discussed.
The funding for the playground comes from the city’s parks budget. With the use of volunteers, the city was able to save enough money on labor that they could purchase another piece of equipment.
