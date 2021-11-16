Legacy Christian Academy volleyball earned the Class A consolation championship during the state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Nov. 11-13.
After dropping its quarterfinal opener against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, the Lions rebounded with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-22 sweep over Badger-Greenbush-Middle River in the consolation semifinals, fueled by 27 kills from Tezra Rudzitis, 37 assists by Emily Pearce and 11 digs by Brielle Cimbura.
Legacy then closed its season by rallying past Breckenridge 24-26, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21 in the consolation finals. Rudzitis posted 28 more kills to earn a spot on the All-Tournament Team, with 10 kills by Addyson Finney and seven apiece by Anna Stromberg and Cimbura. Pearce provided 47 assists and Finney had a team-high 24 digs.
The Lions finished the season 26-7.
