The Coon Rapids girls and boys each secured runner-up finishes in an NWSC classic race at Hyland Park Dec. 11 as the Nordic ski season gets underway.
Abby Ellenbecker came away with the girls individual win by over a minute, finishing the 3.86-kilometer loop in 11:18. Lilah Gilyard finished sixth in 13:18 and Amelia Blomberg finished 14th in 14:40. Joshua Thoen had a runner-up time of 10:14 to lead the Cardinal boys, with Ricky Petroff following in eighth in 11:10, Jared Heida in 12th in 11:22, Noah Christiansen in 14th in 11:31 and Miles Gilyard in 17th in 11:50.
The Andover girls finished third and boys took fifth. Brenna Russell led the girls with a fourth-place finish in 13:04, with Allison Overome placing 11th in 14:17 and Isabel Ameli placing 15th in 14:47. Calvin Fiala placed ninth in 11:16 to lead the boys.
The Anoka girls earned fourth and boys finished sixth. Trevor Larson placed 10th in the boys race in 11:17 and Micah Hanson tied for 14th in 11:31. Amber Adams led the girls in 19th in 15:10.
