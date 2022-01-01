After helping the Huskies make history as a team, Peyton Hemp was honored with some history of her own in April, selected as Minnesota’s Ms. Hockey.
Hemp finished her high school career with 118 goals and 253 points, leading to back-to-back state final appearances, including the school’s first state championship during her junior year. Hemp was also a gold medal winner on the USA U18 team and is currently playing for the University of Minnesota.
“Winning this award has been a dream come true,” Hemp said. “It is the biggest honor and privilege to play hockey in the state of Minnesota where hockey is so huge, and to be able to earn this award is such an amazing feeling. To be on the list of names along with some of the pioneers of women’s hockey is breathtaking.”
