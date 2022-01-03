A year that began with no expectations ended as the best in the state, as Andover freshman Grace Rabb assembled an astounding performance at the Class AA State Championships in November, winning state titles in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke.
“After my seventh grade finish and no state last year, I honestly didn’t think I would be a state champion this year,” Rabb said. “It was a goal, but not one I expected. It is a huge honor to be a Minnesota high school champion. There are so many talented state champions, so to be among them is an amazing feeling.
“When I touched the wall and turned to see the board, I was so thrilled. And grateful to God for the opportunity to swim and be successful!”
