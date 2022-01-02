The Andover boys track and field 4x800-meter relay team of Logan Meinert, Calvin Fiala, Cameron Heppner and Gabriel Birkmeier shattered early-season expectations, and ultimately, the rest of the state competition, winning the Class AA state championship in a time of 7:54.58 at St. Michael-Albertville June 19. The Huskies entered state as the No. 5 seed after winning their section race in 8:06 to qualify. The Huskies kept the state final close through the first half before Heppner surged into the lead and Birkmeier put the hammer down in the anchor leg to secure the title.
“This was an entire team effort,” Andover boys distance coach Jen Birkmeier said. “They all ran personal-bests on the same day in the same race. They are a very close-knit group on and off of the track. They had each other to train with the entire season, and I am so proud of all their work ethic. Seeing them cross the line in first and seeing their excitement was a great feeling.”
