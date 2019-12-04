A young roster returns to lead an Anoka wrestling team coming off of another trip to the Section 7AAA Team Tournament finals a year ago, while Coon Rapids, Andover and St. Francis are all poised to take steps forward this season as well.
Defending section champion Forest Lake is the team to chase for all four teams, with the Rangers ranked No. 4 in Class AAA to open the year.
State individual qualifiers are back to lead all four area teams.
Anoka
Anoka begins the season ranked No. 12 in Class AAA following a 20-12 dual season a year ago in which the Tornadoes won the Northwest Suburban Conference and reached the Section 7AAA finals before falling to Forest Lake.
The Tornadoes had five individual state qualifiers last winter, with sophomore Brendan Howes back coming off of a sixth-place finish at 106 and junior Brad Howes returning after qualifying at 113.
Also among the section place winners returning are Rowan Jungling, Sam Street, Noah Torgerson, Jaden Burandt and Caleb Brandenburg.
Back with varsity experience as well are Bryce Fleisner, Tyler Nebelung, Carter Ban, Jeff Clough, Zaden Fitzsimonds and Jake Whitaker.
Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids has a pair of individual state qualifiers back from a team that reached the Section 7AAA team semifinals a year ago before dropping a close match to eventual champion Forest Lake, while also finishing as NWSC runner-up.
“This year’s team slogan for the Cardinal wrestling team is ‘You Gotta Believe,’ and having that faith will hopefully inspire the team to greater success,” Coon Rapids head coach Bob Adams said. “The Cards ‘gotta believe’ they can compete with the best in the NWSC, the section and the state, and when the whistle blows be ready to leave it all on the mat in order to be successful.”
Leading the way for the Cardinals will be captains Johnny Soto, Alex Kowalchyk and Zach Thomas, with Kowalchyk and Elijah Madimba coming off of individual state tournament appearances last winter.
Elijah Madimba, Dalan Jones and Gavin Layton competed for the Minnesota Cadet National team that won team championships in freestyle and Greco in the summer, with Enoch Madimba, Nick Lattery and Riley Hargrave also competing at Cadet Nationals as individuals.
“A great achievement and great experience,” Adams said. “These athletes gained valuable experience that will benefit them in the upcoming season.”
Also returning with varsity experience will be Andriy Dimov, Enoch Madimba, Jake Linville, Demetrius Seals and Erick Ramos. The Cardinals will look for added depth from Jacob Benson Vick, Israel Madimba, Jace Schmandt, Tim Horst, Ahmed Yaffa, Jaaz White and Dane Herberg, Adams said.
Andover
Andover brings back all but two wrestlers from a team that had six section placers and finished with a .500 dual record a year ago, including captains and returning state qualifiers John Babineau and Danny Reynolds, with Babineau coming off of a sixth-place finish at 113.
“Our biggest accomplishment was having one of the highest grade point averages in the state,” Andover head coach Rich Schlotfeldt said. “This year we have a good mix of experience and newcomers. Team strengths are great team leaders — Danny and John have been captains for multiple years and provide outstanding leadership.
“In addition, we have a lot of depth at the upperweights this year, which is a big change from previous years. In addition to Danny and John, we have experienced wrestlers in Mitchell Nowlan, Aidan Winter and Vincent Johnson. Those wrestlers are on the verge of having a breakthrough season.”
Andover will look to ride that depth to an even better record and look to add onto the number it advances to state individually.
“Team goals: continue to improve our competitiveness in the conference and sections,” Schlotfeldt said. “Andover hasn’t had more than two wrestlers compete at state in the same season, and I believe this is the year we send more than two wrestlers to the Xcel Center.”
St. Francis
A wealth of senior experience mixed with several young wrestlers ready to break into the varsity ranks will lead St. Francis this winter as the Saints look to work back into the Section 7AAA final four.
Guiding the way will be senior captains Joey Lipinski, Zach Bonte and Grant Woodruff, with Lipinski coming off of an individual state appearance last year at 182.
“We have eight seniors on our team this year and a large number of eighth- and ninth-graders,” St. Francis head coach Kurt Werk said. “The key will be once we get healthy, can we stay healthy.
“Our goals for the year include: compete for a conference title, get back to being one of the top four teams in our very tough section; also send a ninth grade team back to the Ninth Grade Team State Tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.