Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids junior Gavin Layton capped a powerful breakout season as the Class AAA state runner-up at 285 during the State Individual Wrestling Championships Feb. 28-29 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Layton made it to the finals in his first career appearance at state, advancing through the first three rounds with a 7-3 decision, a second-period fall and a 2-1 decision. He finished with a 51-1 record on the season.
Alex Kowalchyk opened the tournament with a pair of big wins at 145, picking up a fall and then a 3-2 win over the No. 3 seed to reach the semifinals on his way to finishing in sixth place.
Also competing at state for the Cardinals were Dalan Jones at 152 and Demetrius Seals at 160, with all four slated to be back next season.
“All four of these young men will return to our lineup next season, along with a host of other talented wrestlers,” Coon Rapids head coach Bob Adams said. “These four will undoubtedly come back with a chip on their shoulders ready to prove to themselves that they belong on the podium or higher on the podium.”
Anoka
Anoka finished with an area-high three placers among its five qualifiers.
Earning fifth place at 113 in Class AAA was Elijah Paulson, who followed up a first-round major decision with three more victories in the tournament. Carter Ban earned sixth place at 120 and Brendan Howes earned sixth place at 126, both recording three wins in the tournament.
Jacob Whitaker (138) and Tyler Nebelung (220) were also state qualifiers for the Tornadoes.
Andover
Andover had a pair of placewinners among its four entrants, as Mitchell Nowlan earned fifth place at 170 in Class AAA and Danny Reynolds earned sixth place at 182.
Nowlan followed a sudden victory decision in the first round of consolation with a decision and a fall in his fifth-place match, while Reynolds also won three matches in the tournament.
John Babineau qualified at 120 and Aidan Winter qualified at 195.
St. Francis
St. Francis had three wrestlers compete at state in Tyson Charmoli (106), Grant Woodruff (145) and Joey Lipinski (182).
Blaine
Luke Studer fought his way to a fifth-place finish at 132 in Class AAA to lead a trio of Blaine qualifiers, posting four wins by decision in the tournament.
Tyler Studer qualified at 138 and Isaac Atchison qualified at 195 for the Bengals.
Irondale/Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony
Competing at state for Irondale/Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony were Michael Rassmussen (120), Charlie Dojan (132), Chris Zuniga (145) and Marvin Lamin (285).
Fridley
Fridley had a pair of state qualifiers, including Josh Franklin wrestling his way to third place at 195 in Class AA.
Franklin went 4-1 at the tournament, posting decisions of 10-3, 8-5, 10-5 and 8-3. Franklin’s only defeat came to the eventual champion in the semifinals.
Michael Ude qualified at 170.
Totino-Grace
Totino-Grace senior Joey Thompson capped one of the top careers in state history with a third state title at 120 in Class AA. Thompson reached the finals with a fall and then a pair of technical falls before earning a 7-4 win in the championship match.
Adam Sylvester also placed for the Eagles, earning fourth at 160. Sylvester opened the tournament with a 20-6 major decision and later added wins of 11-7 and 8-4.
Also qualifying for Totino-Grace were Ethan Sylvester (106), Rameses Peterson (113), Bryce Erkenbrack (126), Triston Zuniga (132), Michael Loger (145) and Joe Hinkle (220).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.