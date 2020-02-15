Coon Rapids and Anoka reached the Section 7AAA Team Tournament semifinals Feb. 14 at Andover, each ending up just short of the championship match.
After a split of the first six matches, second-seeded Coon Rapids pulled away for a 46-23 win over seventh-seeded Andover in the quarterfinal round. Israel Madimba, Nick Lattery, Alex Kowalchyk, Dalan Jones, Riley Hargrave and Gavin Layton recorded falls for Coon Rapids, with a major decision by Demetrius Seals and decisions by Andriy Dimov and Erick Ramos. For Andover, Brandon Board and Danny Reynolds picked up falls, John Babineau and Mitchell Nowlan won with major decisions and Cole Borg earned a decision.
The Cardinals then fell 29-28 on criteria against third-seeded Blaine in the semifinals. Ramos and Layton recorded falls, with a major decision by Jones and decisions by Enoch Madimba, Darius Cook, Jayden Van Vickle and Kowalchyk.
Fourth-seeded Anoka defeated fifth-seeded St. Francis 43-22 in its quarterfinal match. Carter Ban, Bryce Fleisner, Samuel Street and Tyler Nebelung all won with falls for Anoka, with technical falls by Brendan Howes and Rowan Jungling and decisions by Elijah Pauslon, Jacob Whitaker and Caleb Brandenburg. For St. Francis, Tyson Charmoli and Joey Lipinski won with falls, Grant Woodruff had a major decision and Aydan Carlson and Zach Bonte won by decision.
Anoka then narrowly missed out on an upset of top-seeded and eighth-ranked Forest Lake in the semifinals, falling 33-30. Paulson, Street and Nebelung won with falls, Ban won by disqualification and Noah Torgerson and Whitaker won with decisions.
Forest Lake went on to defeat Blaine 40-26 in the finals to advance to state.
The Section 7AAA Individual Tournament is Feb. 21-22 at Cambridge-Isanti.
