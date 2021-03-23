A late flurry of clutch big moves capped a whirlwind week and secured an area-leading five individual qualifiers for Coon Rapids wrestling to the final day of the Class AAA state tournament.
In a span of an hour, a trio of last-minute takedowns and turns were grouped around a pair of dominant title wins for the Cardinals in the Section 7AAA/8AAA state prelims held in Coon Rapids March 20. The tournament pitted the top four wrestlers from each section’s individual tournament earlier in the week to set up brackets of eight, with the top two from each weight class advancing to the final rounds of the Class AAA State Tournament at St. Michael-Albertville March 25.
Coon Rapids
Demetrius Seals, Alex Kowalchyk and Gavin Layton earned individual titles for Coon Rapids, while Dalan Jones and Elijah Madimba both battled back to win true second matches to all move into the top eight in the state in Class AAA.
Seals used a late five-point move to knock off previously undefeated Jonas Anez of Willmar 8-4 in the finals at 152 after opening the day with wins of 7-0 and 13-4. Kowalchyk remained undefeated at 170, dominating the bracket with a pin and decisions of 7-2 and 9-2. Undefeated and top-ranked Gavin Layton delivered a pair of falls before closing with a 6-0 win in the finals at 285.
Jones began the day with wins of 9-4 and 12-9, then bounced back from a narrow 6-5 defeat in the first place match at 145 to win a rollercoaster 13-10 true second match, fueled in large part by a key reversal to the back. Madimba also battled back after falling in the championship round by recording the lone takedown of the match for a 3-2 win in the true second bout at 160.
Enoch Madimba placed sixth at 138.
Anoka
Anoka, which will be wrestling in the Class AAA team final four the morning of March 25, had three individuals advance.
Elijah Paulson cruised through the bracket at 126, registering wins of 17-4, 4-0 and 16-8. Brendan Howes did likewise at 138, picking up a fall, a 16-1 technical fall and a 13-3 major decision. Tyler Nebelung advanced with a runner-up finish at 285, collecting three falls on the day.
Carter Ban (132), Brad Howes (145), Noah Torgerson (152) and Jaden Burandt (182) all placed fourth and Jacob Whitaker (170) placed sixth.
Andover
Andover had five wrestlers place in the tournament, led by third-place finishes from Josh Surgenor at 195 and Nate Beberg at 220. Brandon Board took fourth at 106 and taking sixth were Jackson Armour at 145 and Nolan Israelson at 182.
St. Francis
St. Francis had four wrestlers place in the tournament. Tyson Charmoli earned third at 106, Tegan Sherk placed fourth at 120 and taking sixth were Bo Flagstad at 170 and Tony Gerlach at 195.
