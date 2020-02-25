Anoka had five state qualifiers, Coon Rapids and Andover each had four and St. Francis had three advance past the Section 7AAA Individual Tournament Feb. 21-22, and ahead to the Class AAA State Individual Tournament Feb. 28-29 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
For Anoka, taking first was Elijah Paulson (113) and advancing as runners-up were Carter Ban (120), Brendan Howes (126), Jacob Whitaker (138) and Tyler Nebelung (220).
For Coon Rapids, taking first were Dalan Jones (152) and Gavin Layton (285) and advancing as runners-up were Alex Kowalchyk (145) and Demetrius Seals (160).
For Andover, taking first were John Babineau (120), Mitchell Nowlan (170) and Danny Reynolds (182) and placing second was Aidan Winter (195) to move on.
For St. Francis, taking first were Tyson Charmoli (106) and Grant Woodruff (145) and taking second was Joey Lipinski (182).
