Anoka finished as the runner-up and Andover earned seventh out of 16 teams at the Maple Grove Crimson Invite Dec. 14.
For Anoka, Brendan Howes claimed the individual title at 126 and Tyler Nebelung was the runner-up at 285, with top-five finishes added by Carter Ban (120), Elijah Paulson (120), Brad Howes (132), Jacob Whitaker (138), Caleb Brandenburg (152), Rowan Jungling (170), Jeff Clough (182), Bryce Fleisner (195) and Sam Street (220).
For Andover, Mitchell Nowlan took the title at 170 and Danny Reynolds seized the title at 182, both with three bonus-point victories, while Aidan Winter placed fourth at 195, Nate Beberg placed fifth at 220 and Vincent Johnson placed fifth at 285.
Anoka, Coon Rapids and St. Francis will all compete at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament in Rochester Dec. 20-21, which features 11 of the top 12 teams in Class AAA, as well as several ranked Class A and AA teams and a handful of top outstate programs.
