Blaine finished the regular season with a record of 24-4 to earn the No. 1 seed in Section 7AAAA. The Bengals were scheduled to host Coon Rapids in the quarterfinals Oct. 28, with No. 3 Andover hosting No. 6 Anoka. The semifinals are Nov. 3 and the finals are Nov. 6.
Legacy Christian Academy closed the regular season with a record of 21-6, earning the No. 1 seed in Section 4A, with PACT Charter the No. 3 seed. Both will host quarterfinal matches Oct. 30, with the semifinals Nov. 4 and the finals Nov. 6.
In Section 6AAA, St. Francis is the No. 7 seed, with matches Oct. 27, Oct. 29 and Nov. 3.
