Leaving little doubt, the Legacy Christian Academy volleyball team steamrolled through the Section 4A Tournament, capped by a dominant 25-10, 25-20, 25-13 win over West Lutheran in the championship match Nov. 6.
“The team has played pretty consistently throughout the year, so our approach to playing West Lutheran was pretty much the same as all year,” Legacy Christian head coach Rolly Rudzitis said. “Because we were a high seed, we had two weeks of practice to prepare for playoffs, so we worked hard on individual skills and talked about what each player could do to contribute one more point to a game.”
The team has thrived with a balanced lineup of contributors, including five all-conference players in Tezra Rudzitis, Arianna Cimbura, Kaylyn Otteson, Emily Pearce and Brielle Cimbura. Tezra Rudzitis earned all-state again, having accumulated over 1,500 set assists, 1,000 kills and 250 aces over her five-year starting career, including a school-record of over 500 kills this fall. Pearce reched 1,000 set assists this season as well.
The section title is made all the sweeter given the journey the team’s senior players have been on together, riding the highs and lows to the program’s first state appearance in over a decade.
“This team has been playing together (mostly the seniors) for almost five years both in and out of season, playing club ball together, so they know each other well. This team has been a joy to coach and watch grow through the years in both ups and downs. They have experienced terrible losses as well as spectacular wins. They have worked through tough times with each other and have come out on the other end stronger because of it. They have had a vision for this for a long time and now it’s coming true.
“The volleyball culture at LCA is very healthy and we have a lot of young talent coming through the ranks. The last time we went to the state tournament was in 2009 when we were still Meadow Creek Christian School. Under the old name, we’ve had six tournament experiences. We are hoping that under the name of Legacy Christian, this will be the start of many appearances in the future.”
The Lions earned the No. 3 seed in Class A and were scheduled to play Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in the Class A state quarterfinals Nov. 11, with the semifinals and finals the following two days.
Section 7AAAA
Andover’s season came to a close in the Section 7AAAA semifinals, as Forest Lake pulled out a pair of nail-biting sets to close out a 25-20, 29-27, 25-23 match Nov. 3.
Brooke Ramsey had 13 kills and 12 assists, Avery Bolles had 10 kills and 28 digs, Amelia Vokaty had 27 digs and Grace Beske had 17 assists for the Huskies.
