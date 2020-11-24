In one of its toughest tests of the fall, Legacy Christian Academy took a trio of close sets in its season finale Nov. 20 to defeat Mounds Park Academy 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 and complete a perfect season.
The Lions also swept West Lutheran/Heritage Nov. 18 and Providence Academy Nov. 19 in a busy flurry of action before the pandemic-shortened season end, finishing the year with an undefeated 13-0 record and the Minnesota Classic championship.
Legacy didn’t have a single match go to five sets this fall, only dropping a combined four sets all year.
Anoka recorded back-to-back victories to conclude its season, rallying from both times. The Tornadoes defeated Spring Lake Park 17-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 Nov. 18, then overtook Park Center 20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19 to finish their season Nov. 19.
Coon Rapids also wrapped up its season with a victory, defeating Park Center in four sets Nov. 18.
PACT Charter captured a win in its season finale as well, defeating Lakes International Language Academy 18-25, 25-20, 25-8, 25-23 Nov. 17.
