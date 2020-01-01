COON RAPIDS/ANDOVER ADVANCES TO LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
A thrilling summer ride ended in front of a worldwide audience for the Coon Rapids/Andover Little League team, which made it all the way to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the 2019 Little League World Series.
Coon Rapids/Andover, playing as Team Minnesota, won its LLWS opener over Team Kentucky 2-1 to finish in the top six in the U.S. Bracket and top 12 in the world overall.
In the second inning against Team Kentucky, Dylan Bloom led off with a walk, then sprinted home just ahead of the tag at the plate on an RBI triple by Tyler Phillips. Phillips later dashed home on a wild pitch for the team’s second run. Jameson Kuznia started and threw 4 2/3 innings and Carson Timm recorded the final four outs to combine on a two-hitter.
The team fell to Team Virginia and Team Louisiana in its final two games.
Coon Rapids/Andover reached Williamsport via yet another Minnesota state title, then by rallying from a 5-1 deficit in the final two innings of the Midwest Regional finals to stun Team Iowa and arrive at the pinnacle of Little League play in Williamsport.
After tying the game at 5-5 in the sixth, Kuznia crushed a two-out, three-run homer to give Coon Rapids/Andover an 8-5 lead. The team then held on after Iowa plated a run and loaded the bases to close out an 8-6 region final victory.
It was the first Team Minnesota champion to reach the Little League World Series since 2010.
Maddy Freking became the first girl to take part in the Little League World Series since 2014, as well as just the 19th ever and the sixth to pitch. The last girl to play in the LLWS from Minnesota was Olympic hockey star Krissy Wendell.
In addition to her play in the field, Freking also took the mound in a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the second inning of the second round and worked through unscathed, recording a strikeout looking and then pouncing on a grounder and flipping to the plate for the force out at home.
Coon Rapids/Andover was coached by Greg Bloom, Scott Buettner and Jason Law.
Team members included Wyatt Myers, Jaxon Knutson, Logan Nistler, Cayden Alphin, Carson Timm, Dylan Bloom, Lukas Squier, Maddy Freking, Tyler Phillips, Jack Brandl, Cameron Sakry, Drew Law, Brett Buettner and Jameson Kuznia.
PAULSON INDUCTED INTO HALL OF FAME
A standout at every level he ever competed at, Anoka’s Brandon Paulson joined the top echelon of American wrestlers when he was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a 2019 Distinguished Member.
Paulson was a three-time state champion at Anoka with a career high school record of 155-12-1 and also made history as the first high school wrestler to qualify for the senior U.S. Greco-Roman National Team in 1991-92.
He won Cadet, Junior, Espoir and University national titles with USA Wrestling and went on to become an All-American at the University of Minnesota.
In the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Paulson won the silver medal at 114.5 pounds in Greco-Roman. He later won the silver medal in the 2001 World Championships.
Paulson’s success has continued at the coaching level, named Greco-Roman Coach of the Year by USA Wrestling in 2008 and 2016. He has since gone on to start PINnacle Wrestling with fellow Gopher graduate Jared Lawrence, leading many of the top high school, national and international level wrestlers in the state.
*Information included from earlier article Special to ABC Newspapers by Gary Abbott*
CHAMP AGAIN
A year after winning a stunning state title as the No. 5 seed in the finals of the 200-yard individual medley, Anoka junior Reese Dehen thrived in her new role as favorite at the Class AA Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships in November.
Dehen repeated as the state champ in the 200 IM by nearly three full seconds, then added a second state championship later in the night in the 100 breaststroke.
Both of her winning times were Automatic All-American marks.
SETTING A TRAIL
The first-ever Minnesota High School Boys Volleyball State Tournament was held in May.
The first champ? Andover.
The top seed, Andover opened the tournament with a pair of stellar performances on the opening day in defeating Rogers 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 in the quarterfinals and fourth-seeded Prior Lake 25-20, 25-18, 25-18 in the semifinals to reach the championship match.
Andover then defeated No. 2 seed St. Paul Harding in four sets in the championship, the finale a nail-biting 25-23 set.
The Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association was formed in 2018 in hopes of providing playing opportunities while proponents of the sport work to have it sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League. The MSHSL voted down a motion to advance the sport 12-7 in April.
While it hasn’t passed yet, momentum for the sport has grown quickly. The statewide total of participants this year surpassed 50 teams and 800 athletes.
ST. FRANCIS GRAD EARNS SPOT AT OLYMPIC TRIALS
It was a marathon year.
St. Francis graduate Dakotah (Bullen) Lindwurm had a pair of landmark performances in the 26.2-mile distance, starting in June with a fourth-place finish in 2:34:02 at Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth. Her time at Grandma’s earned her a place in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials.
Lindwurm’s success continued in October, finishing as the women’s runner-up at the Twin Cities Marathon in 2:32:49.
Grandma’s was just the fourth-ever marathon the 24-year-old Lindwurm had run. She picked up the distance between her freshman and sophomore years of college, where she was an All-American runner for Northern St. in cross-country and track and field.
ANDOVER TAKES PART IN HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA
The Andover boys hockey team took part in Hockey Day Minnesota in January, playing Minnetonka on Lake Bemidji.
Hockey Day Minnesota, first held in 2007, has turned into one of the premier events of the year, starting with high school and collegiate games and culminating with a Minnesota Wild game.
BAUCH WINS BOWLING TITLE
Bowling more than a combined 100 pins over his average for the tournament, Anoka-Hennepin eighth grader Nicholas Bauch came away with the Adapted Bowling CI Division Boys Singles state championship in May.
Entering with an average of 67, Bauch had a score of 82 in game one, then surged into the lead with a score of 159 in game two to win by a total of 23 over the runner-up from Austin.
HISTORIC RUN
It was a season to remember, and then some.
The Coon Rapids football team advanced to the state tournament for the first time in 36 years by virtue of a thrilling 17-14 Section 7-5A championship win against Andover on a last-minute field goal.
The Cardinals then defeated Spring Lake Park 14-2 in the state quarterfinals to earn a chance to play at U.S. Bank Stadium in the state semifinals, where their season concluded against eventual champion Chaska.
AUGIE CHAMPS
Anoka graduate Amber Elliott and Blaine graduates Mary Pardo and Taylor Bross helped lead the Augustana softball team to the NCAA Division II softball national championship this spring.
Elliott was in her sophomore season, battling back from a serious injury in her first year with the Vikings, and was the starting pitcher in the national championship game. She started 27 games and appeared in 36, posting a 19-4 record and 1.89 ERA with 141 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.
