The Anoka boys powered to ninth place as a team in Class AA during the State Track and Field Championships held at St. Michael-Albertville June 18-19.
Levi Yeebahn led the way for the Tornadoes, posting runner-up finishes in the high jump at 6-5 and long jump at 22-2.25, as well as a 16th-place sprint in the 100-meter dash in 11.15 seconds.
Tyler Nebelung added an all-state throw in the discus, earning third overall at 153-9. Nebelung also finished 11th in the shot put with a best distance of 47-9.
Priestly Jibunor earned 10th in the 200 in 22.47, Joshua Graske earned 10th in the pole vault at 13-0 and the 4x800 relay team of Blake Fuller, Danny Ness, Lucas LiaBraaten and Tyler Nosko earned 11th in 8:09.72.
Andover boys
The Andover boys had 10 state entrants, led by the 4x800 relay team of Logan Meinert, Calvin Fiala, Cameron Heppner and Gabriel Birkmeier that won the state championship in 7:54.58.
Augustus Giddings added an all-state performance in the 110 hurdles, earning seventh place in 15.10.
Following for the Huskies were Zachary Johnson in 10th in the 400 (50.67), Heppner in 11th in the 800 (2:00.02), the 4x200 relay team of Johnson, Caden Wheeler, Benjamin Audette and Weston Knox in 11th (1:30.53), the 4x100 relay team of Knox, Wheeler, Oberhiri Eyafe and Aghogho Eyafe in 12th (43.95), the 4x400 relay team of Knox, Heppner, Birkmeier and Johnson in 12th (3:30.10), Giddings in 14th in the 300 hurdles (41.94), Birkmeier in 15th in the 1,600 (4:43.67) and Wheeler in 16th in the 200 (22.91).
St. Francis boys
St. Francis’ Alexander Croston earned all-state in the 400, taking seventh in 50.22.
Legacy Christian boys
Legacy Christian Academy had a trio of state entrants in Class A, with Taaron Rudzitis earning 11th in the 400 in 51.55, the 4x400 relay team of Dominic Zoa, Caleb Johnson, Jack Domeyer and Rudzitis earning 12th in 3:37.83 and Caleb Pratt earning 13th in the 100 in 11.38.
Anoka girls
The Anoka girls had a pair of all-state, top-five performers in the field competition.
Laila Lakanen earned fourth place in shot put with a top distance of 38-6.5, while Sofia Condon earned fifth in the pole vault with a height of 11-0 for the Tornadoes.
Andover girls
Claire Beckman led the Andover girls, earning all-state distinction in the 300 hurdles in sixth place in 45.14.
The Huskies had a pair of relays finish in 13th place, including the 4x400 team of Brekkyn Lammert, Julia Babineau, Olivia Knoepfle and Claire Beckman (4:08.47) and the 4x800 team of Babineau, Alyssa Gerth, Lammert and Beckman (9:53.17). Babineau also earned 16th in the 1,600 in 5:44.08.
Coon Rapids girls
Coon Rapids’ Kennedy Martinson finished on the podium with an all-state finish in the 100 hurdles, taking fifth place in 14.74.
Legacy Christian girls
Legacy Christian Academy’s Reanna Cruz earned all-state honors in Class A, earning fourth in the 800 in 2:20.89.
