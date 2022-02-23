Heavy snow pushed the Section 7AA boys hockey quarterfinals back to Feb. 23, with top-seeded Andover scheduled to host No. 8 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, No. 3 Blaine hosting No. 6 Coon Rapids, No. 4 Forest Lake hosting No. 5 Anoka, and No. 2 Grand Rapids hosting No. 7 Duluth East. The semifinals are Feb. 26 and the championship game is March 3, both held at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth.
In the Section 5AA quarterfinals Feb. 24, sixth-seeded Totino-Grace was scheduled to play at No. 3 Centennial, and No. 7 Spring Lake Park was scheduled to play at No. 2 Maple Grove. The semifinals are Feb. 26 at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, and the championship at March 3 in Elk River.
Boys basketball
Coon Rapids overcame a halftime deficit to overtake Blaine 71-56 Feb. 22, led by a 30-point performance from Khi-Johnn Cummings-Coleman. The Cardinals are now 16-7 on the year.
Sam Musungu scored 30 points, and Connor Foy netted 20 to lead Andover to a 77-73 win over Blaine Feb. 18.
Girls basketball
A balanced effort lifted Andover over Blaine 48-45 Feb. 18, with seven players netting at least five points. Piper Engelby led the way with 11.
Boys swim/dive
Section competition for area teams is scheduled to take place Feb. 24-26. The state meet is March 3-5, held at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
