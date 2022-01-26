A spotlight showdown on the state’s biggest day in the sport, Andover girls hockey shut down Edina 4-0 Jan. 23 as part of Hockey Day Minnesota in Mankato. The matchup was a rematch of the past two state finals, split between the two rivals and featured a 9:30 a.m. puck drop and barely above 0-degree weather. The Huskies took control early on first-period goals by Nora Sauer and Emma Boerger, then put the game away on a second-period goal by Sara Kaiser and Boerger’s second of the contest. Goalie Courtney Stagman stopped all 24 shots faced for the shutout as the Huskies improved to 19-0 on the year.
Boys hockey
Ben Kish and Eli Boden each netted a pair of goals, Nathan Clark had a goal and two assists and goalie Mark Danek had a shutout in net as Coon Rapids defeated St. Paul Johnson 6-0 Jan. 25.
Andover scored three goals in each of the final two periods to break away from Centennial 7-4 Jan. 22 and improve to 9-0 in conference action.
Girls basketball
Andover clipped Anoka 53-41 Jan. 21, led by a 23-point night by Morgan Miller. Lydia Lakanen led Anoka with 11.
Boys basketball
Jay Nyamari scored 32 points to help lead Anoka to a fast-paced 93-90 conference win over Rogers Jan. 25.
Coon Rapids topped Centennial 68-62 Jan. 25 to improve to 11-3 on the year.
Gymnastics
Anoka was the runner-up out of seven teams at its home Tornado Tumble Jan. 22. Cecily Fager was the runner-up on beam, Sydney West earned third on bars, Sarah Gatlin took fourth on vault and Annie Hjelle took fourth on bars and fifth on floor.
Wrestling
Coon Rapids swept three nonconference foes at the Woodbury Quad Jan. 20, defeating Woodbury 51-27, Eagan 58-20, and East Ridge 63-15, with Octavian Pudubnii providing a pin over a top-10 foe from Woodbury.
Nordic skiing
The Coon Rapids boys earned second and girls took third in an NWSC race at Hyland Jan. 20, with Lilah Gilyard winning the girls race and Aaron Casey the runner-up in the boys race.
Alpine skiing
The Andover boys earned fourth at the fourth NWSC race Jan. 20, led by top-10 individual performances by Brandon Schroeder, Ben Audette and Kyle Sanders.
The Anoka girls earned fourth as a team as well, led by runner-up Stella Gronski and fourth-place Claire Gronski. St. Francis’ Elizabeth Norberg earned eighth.
