Blaine graduate Emily Brown and Andover graduate Peyton Hemp have helped the University of Minnesota women’s hockey team surge to the top of the NCAA rankings, as the Gophers have won eight of 10 games in the new year. Brown was named the WCHA Defender of the Week and Hemp was named the WCHA Rookie of the Week following a sweep over Bemidji State Feb. 4-5.
It was the third such award for Brown, who also moved into eighth all-time in program history in games played. Brown recorded a goal and an assist with a team-high plus-five rating. After blocking 17 shots last weekend, she added four more to move her total to 54 on the season. Brown joins Megan Bozek, Milica McMillen and Lyndsay Wall as the only defenders to win the award three times.
It was Hemp’s second Rookie of the Week honor of the season. Hemp had a pair of goals in the series opener, pushing her total to 11 on the season, the third most by a freshman in the nation. The two-time WCHA Rookie of the Month has the fifth most points on the team with 27 and has taken only one penalty all season. Hemp is the first two-time winner since Abbey Murphy did so last season.
Girls hockey
Top-ranked Andover completed a perfect 24-0 regular season with a 6-1 victory over Wayzata Feb. 3. Ella Boerger netted a pair of goals, while Sara Kaiser, Madison Brown, Mackenzie Jones and Hannah Christenson each scored one. Courtney Stagman had 16 saves for the win in net.
The Huskies earned the top seed in the Section 7AA Tournament, with Blaine the No. 4 seed and Anoka the No. 6. The quarterfinals are Feb. 10, the semifinals Feb. 12 and the finals Feb. 17.
Centennial/Spring Lake Park is the No. 3 seed and Champlin Park/Coon Rapids is the No. 5 seed in Section 5AA.
Boys hockey
A power-play goal by Eli Boden with 12 seconds remaining lifted Coon Rapids over Simley 5-4 Feb. 8. Boden scored a pair of goals on the night, while Ben Kish, Luke Rising and Tyler Barsness scored one apiece. Mark Danek made 33 saves for the win in net.
Wrestling
Anoka clinched another Northwest Suburban Conference championship in dominant fashion, defeating Blaine 51-13 Feb. 3.
Coon Rapids wrestled six duals during the week, including three wins at a quad at Chaska/Chanhassen Feb. 3 in which the Cardinals defeated North St. Paul 59-10, Robbinsdale Cooper 69-6 and Chaska/Chanhassen 40-32. Carter Skradski and Kenny Wells were 6-0 on the week for the Cardinals.
Andover closed NWSC action with a 64-12 win over Centennial Feb. 3.
Girls basketball
Anoka knocked off Champlin Park in a 48-47 thriller Feb. 7, led offensively by Lauren Youngquist with 12 points and Sammantha Mucangi and Madlin Freking with 10 apiece.
Boys basketball
Aiden Johnson scored 19 and Dominic Zoa scored 14 to lead Legacy Christian past Trinity 55-50 Feb. 5 as the Lions improved to 11-7.
Dance
Anoka earned fourth place in both jazz and kick at the Section 4AAA Championships Feb. 4. Andover earned seventh in jazz and eighth in kick and Coon Rapids earned 12th in jazz and 13th in kick.
St. Francis earned fifth place in both jazz and kick at the Section 4AA Championships Feb. 5.
Remaining section competitions are Feb. 12. The state tournament is Feb. 18-19.
Boys swim/diving
Anoka’s Nathan Anderson bested his own school record in the 50-yard freestyle Feb. 3.
Section skiing
Section meets for Nordic and Alpine skiing were scheduled to take place Feb. 8-9, with results in next week’s issue. The state Alpine ski meet is Feb. 16 and the state Nordic ski meet is Feb. 16-17.
Figure Skating
Spring Lake Park’s Ava Privratsky competes for Team USA in the Neuchâtel Trophy Synchronized Figure Skating Competition in Neuchâtel, Switzerland Feb. 10-12.
