Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content.
Totino-Grace junior John Nord races with Coon Rapids senior Noah Christiansen near the finish line Oct. 24 in the 5AA section cross country meet at Anoka High School. Nord ended up 22nd in 16 minutes, 50.9 seconds, and Christiansen took 23rd in 16:51.3.
Totino-Grace junior John Nord races with Coon Rapids senior Noah Christiansen near the finish line Oct. 24 in the 5AA section cross country meet at Anoka High School. Nord ended up 22nd in 16 minutes, 50.9 seconds, and Christiansen took 23rd in 16:51.3.