Area soccer and tennis seasons drew to a close in section action this week.
In girls soccer, a last-minute goal lifted Blaine past Andover 3-2 in the Section 7AA semifinals Oct. 19. The Huskies won seven of their final nine matches of the season. St. Francis closed the season at 10-2-2 after falling 1-0 to Duluth Marshall in the Section 7A semifinals Oct. 19. Anoka won its Section 7AA opener 2-1 at Duluth East before falling 3-0 at top-seeded Centennial in the semifinals Oct. 19. Andover defeated Coon Rapids 1-0 in the 7AA quarterfinals Oct. 14.
In boys soccer, Andover defeated Coon Rapids 3-0 in the Section 7AA quarterfinals Oct. 14 before falling 6-3 against Duluth East in the semifinals Oct. 19, finishing with a record of 8-4-1. PACT Charter’s season finished with a record of 8-3-2 after a 1-0 defeat to Princeton in the Section 7A semifinals Oct. 19. PACT defeated St. Francis 3-2 in a shootout in the quarterfinals Oct. 15.
In girls tennis, Andover finished the season with a win over Princeton to earn a third-place finish in Section 7AA. Anoka reached the Section 5AA consolation finals, falling 4-3 to Robbinsdale Armstrong.
