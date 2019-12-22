Wrestling
Coon Rapids’ Gavin Layton powered his way to the championship at 285 in the 41-team Minnesota Christmas Tournament Dec. 20-21. Layton took out the No. 1, 2 and 5 seeds en route to the title, winning by a fall and scores of 9-3, 5-0 and 15-5. Nick Lattery added a sixth-place finish at 132 and Alex Kowalchyk earned seventh at 145 as the Cardinals finished 19th as a team. Coon Rapids also earned a key 32-31 win over NWSC and Section 7AAA opponent Blaine the day prior to the tournament.
Anoka also had three placers in an 18th-place team finish, as Tyler Nebelung took fourth at 285, Brendan Howes took seventh at 126 and Rowan Jungling took eighth at 170.
St. Francis’ Joey Lipinski took eighth at 182.
Girls Basketball
Andover earned a 52-38 NWSC win over Armstrong Dec. 20, led offensively by Sydney White with 15 points and Alyssa Gerth with 12.
PACT defeated St. Paul Johnson 63-34 Dec. 19, led by Lauren Erickson with 22 points and Emma Willems with 17.
On Dec. 20, Anoka fell 69-56 against Blaine, Coon Rapids fell 68-33 against Maple Grove and Legacy Christian fell 61-30 against Southwest Christian.
St. Francis fell 56-32 against Duluth East Dec. 21.
Boys Basketball
Coon Rapids rode a fast start to a 72-63 home win over St. Francis Dec. 21. M.J. Galimah scored 21, Lucky Moronge scored 19 and Jackson Aurelius scored 18 for Coon Rapids, while Kenstad Jackson had 19 for the Saints.
Legacy Christian Academy improved to 7-0 with an 87-73 win over Frazee Dec. 20 and an 80-46 win over Sebeka Dec. 21.
On Dec. 20, Andover fell 65-43 against Armstrong and Anoka fell 79-51 against Blaine.
PACT fell 61-47 against Mora and 72-51 against Kimball in the Kimball Tournament Dec. 20-21.
Girls Hockey
Top-ranked Andover toppled Eden Prairie 6-2 Dec. 19 to improve to 14-0.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids swept a home-and-home series over Anoka/Spring Lake Park with a pair of 3-2 wins Dec. 20-21.
Gymnastics
Anoka defeated Centennial 137.625-123.575 Dec. 19, led by Maren Merrick Melberg winning the all-around (34.975), and defeated Rogers 138.85-128.8 Dec. 21, led by Adreanna Willodson winning the all-around (36.65).
Nordic Skiing
Coon Rapids’ Abby Ellenbecker finished in ninth place out of U18 girls in the 10K classic at the Houghton JNQs Dec. 21-22.
At the Mora Mini Tour for the Cardinals, Noah Christensen and Jared Heida were fourth overall in the Friday sprint relays, and Aaron Casey and Mike Smith were 13th overall. Ricky Petroff was fifth in the boys pursuit. Lilah Gilyard placed 16th overall in the girls pursuit and Josie Ingvaldson and Olivia Nojd were 20th overall in the girls sprint relay.
Greco-Roman Wrestling
Anoka graduate Calvin Germinaro earned a spot at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Greco-Roman by reaching the finals of the U.S. Open Dec. 21.
College Basketball
Anoka graduate Gunnar Ledin, a senior at Crown, was named UMAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Ledin averaged 25 points per game and shot 45 percent in two UMAC wins, tallying 32 points and 11 assists versus Minnesota Morris. He also set single-game program records in made three-pointers (8) and assists (11).
College Football
Anoka graduate Caleb Sieben, a sophomore at Northwestern (St. Paul), was named First Team All-Conference Special Teams. Sieben was the Eagles leading punt returner, averaging 9.6 yards per return and totaling 153 yards on the year on 16 attempts, a league best. Sieben also added 401 yards and 31 catches as UNW’s top receiver this season. Sieben lands the first-team special teams nod after making an appearance on the second team last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.