The high school winter sports season has gotten underway, with early season action on the ice, court and floor.
Girls basketball
Anoka won two of its opening three contests of the season, including a 57-16 win over Tartan Nov. 26 and a 64-32 win over North St. Paul Nov. 27. Lauren Youngquist scored 13 points in the win over Tartan and Madlin Freking scored 18 in the win over North St. Paul.
Andover kicked off its season with a 63-53 win at Forest Lake Nov. 30, with Morgan Miller leading the way offensively with 21 points.
Girls hockey
Top-ranked Andover has opened the year 4-0, outscoring its early foes 16-3. Eleven different Huskies have found the net already, led by Isabel Goettl with three goals. Goalie Courtney Stagman has earned all four wins in net.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids won 3-2 over Osseo/Park Center Nov. 30 for its first Northwest Suburban win of the season.
Boys hockey
Andover won back-to-back games to open the season, shutting out Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4-0 Nov. 26 before rallying with a pair of goals in the third period to top Roseau 4-3 Nov. 27. Kyle Law, Hudson Zinda and Cayden Casey each had a pair of goals in the two outings with Gavyn Thoreson tallying a goal and four assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.