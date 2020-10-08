Andover graduate Wyatt Kaiser was the third Minnesotan selected in the 2020 NHL Draft, selected in the third round and 81st overall by Chicago Oct. 7. Kaiser, a University of Minnesota Duluth signee, helped lead the Andover boys hockey team to its first-ever state tournament appearance in March.
Girls soccer
Andover closed the regular season on a tear, winning six of its final seven matches to finish the regular season tied for fourth place in the Northwest Suburban Conference. The Huskies defeated Park Center 9-0 Oct. 1 and Maple Grove 4-1 Oct. 6. Maria Stocke had two goals and two assists while Olivia Knoepfle and Chloe Voss each had a goal and two assists versus Park Center. Knoepfle added two goals against Maple Grove.
Coon Rapids played ninth-ranked Rogers to a 0-0 tie Oct. 1.
St. Francis held onto its spot atop the Mississippi 8 Conference with a 4-1 victory over Monticello Oct. 2, powered by two goals and an assist from Mattisyn Mensink. The Saints finish the regular season 8-1-2, with second-place Chisago Lakes (6-1-2) still to finish its season.
Boys soccer
Andover finished the regular season 7-3-1 and in fourth place in the Northwest Suburban. The Huskies won seven of their final eight matches, including a 3-1 win over Park Center Oct. 1 on goals by Caden Hartvigsen, Noah Eklund and Ashton Frost. Anoka finished at 4-7 and Coon Rapids finished at 2-5-4.
St. Francis closed the regular season with a record of 7-2-2, finishing third in the Mississippi 8.
Section soccer is scheduled to begin next week.
Cross-country
The PACT/Legacy girls earned fourth place at the Minnesota Classic Championships in Crystal Oct. 3, led by a fourth-place finish from Reanna Cruz in 20:10.9. The PACT/Legacy boys finished fifth, led by Ben Nauman in seventh in 17:43.87.
The NWSC meet was scheduled for Oct. 7 in Crystal, with teams competing in staggered start times to maintain social distancing protocols, comparing race times after.
Girls tennis
Coon Rapids swept all three doubles matches, but Buffalo was able to take all four in singles play to pull out a 4-3 win in the Section 5AA Tournament Oct. 5. Winning for the Cardinals were Kaytlyn Syverson and Ella Giorgi (6-0, 6-1), Kelsie Golmen and Emily Nickolaus (6-4, 6-2) and Mary Olson and Rowen Thom (3-6, 6-1, 6-4).
Andover advanced into the Section 7AA quarterfinals with a 4-3 victory over Forest Lake Oct. 5.
Girls swimming and diving
The final duals of the regular season in the NWSC are scheduled for Oct. 13, with sections taking place the following week.
