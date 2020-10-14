The Andover girls swimming and diving team defeated Osseo Oct. 13 to complete an undefeated regular season and capture its first-ever Northwest Suburban Conference championship. Story on the team’s season in next week’s UnionHerald.
Section tournaments are scheduled to be held Oct. 22-24.
Girls tennis
Anoka defeated Monticello in the Section 5AA consolation semifinals Oct. 12, advancing to the consolation finals against Robbinsdale Armstrong Oct. 14. The Tornadoes swept the doubles action, with wins recorded by Lila Fedor and Ella Larson (7-5, 6-1), Camryn Zimmer and Lauren White (6-2, 6-2) and Becky Smithwick and Alex Arndt (4-6, 6-2, 6-4). Winning in singles were Olivia Anderson (7-5, 6-2) and Elange Seibure (6-2, 6-0).
Coon Rapids’ season came to a close in a 4-3 defeat against Armstrong Oct. 12. Winning for the Cardinals were Kaydee Hinn (6-0, 6-1), Kelsie Golmen and Emily Nickolaus (7-5, 6-3) and Mary Olson and Rowen Thom (7-5, 6-7, 10-6).
Andover defeated Chisago Lakes Oct. 8 to reach the semifinals of the Section 7AA Tournament. Duluth East topped the Huskies 5-2 in the semifinals Oct. 12, putting Andover in the third-place match against Princeton scheduled for Oct. 13.
Soccer
Soccer playoffs began this week, including the Section 7AA quarterfinals Oct. 14.
In the boys field, Blaine is the top seed, followed by Andover, Duluth East, Centennial, Forest Lake, Anoka, Coon Rapids and Cambridge-Isanti.
In the girls field, Centennial is the No. 1 seed, followed by Blaine, Andover, Duluth East, Anoka, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake and Cambridge-Isanti.
In the Section 7A boys field, PACT is the No. 3 seed, Legacy Christian is No. 4 and St. Francis is No. 6.
St. Francis is the No. 3 seed in the 7A girls tournament.
Volleyball
The high school volleyball season began Oct. 8.
Andover won its opening two matches of the season, defeating Blaine 25-21, 25-15, 25-20 in its first match, then topping Centennial 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22 Oct. 12.
Anoka split its first two matches, including a 25-23, 21-25, 25-4, 25-17 win over Park Center in its opener.
