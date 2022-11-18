ANDOVER
Property damage
• On Nov. 8 in the 1300 block of 148th Lane NW a house was vandalized with food, toilet paper and condoms.
• On Nov. 8 in the 14900 block of Raven St. NW a house was egged.
• On Nov. 8 in the 16000 block of Crosstown Blvd. NW a catalytic converter was cut from a church van parked in the lot.
ANOKA
Arrests
• On Oct. 31 at 5:12 a.m. in the 600 block of E. Garfield St. Coon Rapids police arrested a driver and charged them with fourth degree DWI.
• On Nov. 6 at 11:24 p.m. in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Ave. police observed a male driving a vehicle on a suspended license and had a felony Anoka County warrant. The driver was arrested. During a search of the vehicle, drugs were located.
Theft/Fraud
• On Oct. 31 at 11:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of Ferry St. theft was reported.
• On Nov. 6 in the 600 block of Buchanan St. police ran a license plate while it was stationary in a parking lot. The truck had been reported stolen. Police arrested the driver. Two rifles were located inside the cab. The suspect has a prior felony conviction and is ineligible to possess a firearm.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 1 in the 3300 block of Fourth Ave. a work release inmate escaped from Anoka County Correction’s custody.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests/DWI
• On Nov. 6 at 12:56 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and River Rapids Drive northwest police arrested a driver and charged them with third degree DWI.
Theft
• On Nov. 4 at 9:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of 127th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 4 at 1:07 p.m. in the 11900 block of Norway St. NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 4 at 2:22 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 5 at 9:02 a.m. in the 11800 block of Magnolia St. NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 5 at 11:53 p.m. in the 10600 block of University Ave. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Nov. 5 at 8:20 a.m. in the 9900 block University Ave. NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 5 at 5:43 p.m. in the 11500 block of Juniper St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 5 at 11:03 a.m. in the 11400 block of Eidelweiss St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 6 at 9:06 p.m. in the 9900 block of Butternut ST. NW a car was reported stolen.
• On Nov. 6 at 2:58 p.m. in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive northwest theft was reported.
• On Nov. 6 at 1:03 a.m. in the 10100 block of University Ave. NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 7 at 2:19 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Nov. 8 at 3:01 p.m. in the 12900 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 7 at 10:42 p.m. in the 1800 block of 106th Ave. NW arson was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Arrests
• On Nov. 7 at the intersection of Highway 65 and Sandhill Parkway northeast a passerby called in a check the welfare request for a male and female walking on the road. A deputy located a male who appeared impaired and had blood on his jacket. While out with the male, a 911 call came in from a nearby business stating a woman who was just assault was there asking for help. After investigating, it was determined the man allegedly assaulted the female and he was arrested on domestic assault charges.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 4 in the 18200 block of Fillmore St NE a man was caught on property cutting down and taking trees.
• On Nov. 10 in the 19300 block of Able St. NE a man was caught on a Ring camera checking vehicles with a flashlight
HAM LAKE
Thefts
• On Nov. 5 in the 14600 block of Yancy St. NE a garage door found open in the morning and vehicle inside was rummaged through.
• On Nov. 5 in the 2500 block of 147th Lane NE theft from unlocked vehicle was reported and a duffel bag was taken.
Property damage
• On Nov. 6 in the 900 block of Constance Blvd. NE a vehicle drove through yard ripping it up.
Arrests
• On Nov. 4 in the 7000 block of Birchview Lane NE dispatch received a 911 call with a female in the background yelling “help me, my boyfriend is beating me up.” They arrived and heard yelling coming from a nearby house. They located the male and female; the female appeared beat up. The male was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
• On Nov. 5 at the intersection Highway 65 and 131st Avenue northeast a caller reported a reckless driver in East Bethel. Deputies couldn’t locate it. Another deputy observed the vehicle and noticed it had revoked plates and pull the driver over. Deputies observed an open beer in the vehicle and the driver appeared impaired. He also didn’t have a driver’s license. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with third degree DWI. BAC: 0.127%
• On Nov. 6 in the 1500 block of 143th Lane NE a caller reported a husband/wife domestic and the husband had a gun. When deputies arrived the male fled into the house. The deputies could hear yelling and breached the home and evacuated the victims. The man was ordered out of a room, then arrested and charged with domestic assault.
• On Nov. 7 at the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Highway 65 NE a deputy observed an occupied vehicle on the side of the road and stopped to provide assistance. The driver rolled down her window and marijuana smoke billowed out. The driver said her car broke down and she was waiting for a friend. The deputy asked if there was any more than recreational use marijuana inside the vehicle and she stated no. Deputies said that he was going to search the vehicle and if she wasn’t lying he would just let her wait for her friend. The driver refused to get out of the vehicle and started fighting with the deputy. Another deputy was called to respond emergency. Eventually the female was restrained and arrested and charged with obstructing the legal process.
• On Nov. 8 in the 15000 block of Lever St. NE a victim called and stated a male she had an order for protection against was trying to break into her home. Deputies arrived and located the suspect. He was arrested and charged with order for protection violation.
Thefts
Miscellaneous
OAK GROVE
Arrests
• On Nov. 9 in the 19600 Blackfoot St. NW deputies responded to a boyfriend/girlfriend fighting. The boyfriend was be arrested and charged with domestic assault.
RAMSEY
Theft
• On Oct. 25 at 1:42 p.m. in the 14300 block of Potassium St. NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Property damage
• On Oct. 26 at 9:40 a.m. in the 17400 block of Rabbit St. NW a CAT skit steer and a tractor were badly vandalized while parked overnight at Rabbit Park.
ST. FRANCIS
DWI/Arrests
• On Nov. 4 at the intersection of Lake George Boulevard and Bridge St. northwest police arrested a driver for probable cause DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 8 in the 4100 block of 234th Lane criminal sexual conduct was reported.
