ANDOVER
Arrests
• On Oct. 28 in the 16800 block of Roanoke St. NW a deputy stopped a driver for speeding at 70 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. When deputies made contact with the driver, they could smell alcohol. When deputies asked the driver if he had been drinking, he responded that he had one beer, than later said it was three. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with fourth degree DWI. BAC: 0.08%
• On Oct. 30 at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard Northwest a caller reported a vehicle stopped in a turn lane and a male slumped over the steering wheel. The deputy arrived and the observed the male passed out with the vehicle in drive. He refused to do sobriety tests. He was arrested and charged with third degree DWI 0.20%
Property damage
• On Oct. 30 in the 1400 block of 155th Ave. NW a home was egged.
ANOKA
Arrests
• On Oct. 24 at the intersection of Highway 10 and Seventh Avenue, officers stopped a man for expired registration and arrested him after discovering driving with a canceled license.
• On Oct. 27 at the intersection of Ferry Street and Highway 10, officers stopped a driver for a revoked license. Suspected meth was located inside the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody.
• On Oct. 28 in the 600 block of Buchanan St. a man was arrested for DWI.
• On Oct. 28 at the intersection of E Main St. and 6th Ave. a male was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle.
• On Oct. 28 at the intersection of 1st Avenue and E Main Street a car was found parked on the sidewalk and the driver arrested for DWI.
• On Oct. 30 in the 100 block of E Main Street officers arrested a driver for DWI.
Fire
• On Oct. 30 in the 600 block of E Garfield St. police responded to a report of an apartment fire. The fire was put out by the caller.
Theft/Fraud
• On Oct, 26 in the 800 block of W Main St. officers responded to theft by swindle.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 25 in the 2500 block of Fifth Ave. officers responded to a caller who says they were threatened with a gun. The officers arrived on scene and found it to be an XBox controller, not a gun.
• On Oct. 28 in the 200 block of Jackson St. security advised police that a male in the area was carrying a large metal machete.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests
• On Oct. 30 at 4:50 a.m. in the 12200 block of Drake St. NW police made a felony domestic assault arrest.
• On Oct. 31 at 7:24 p.m. in the 12400 block of Foley Blvd. NW police arrested a driver and charged them with third degree DWI.
• On Nov. 1 at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Foley and Coon Rapids boulevards northwest police made an arrest for controlled substance possession.
Theft/Fraud
• On Oct. 27 at 5:19 p.m. in the 11000 block of Bittersweet St. NW a house was reported burglarized.
• On Oct. 28 at 4:48 p.m. in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW a business was reported burglarized.
• On Oct. 28 at 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of 108th Ave. NW a caller reported that a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Oct. 28 at 10:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Northdale Blvd. NW felony vandalism was reported.
• On Nov. 2 at 5:26 p.m. in the 11700 block of Xeon Blvd. NW property damage was reported.
• On Nov. 2 at 10:33 p.m. in the 9700 block of Palm St. NW tampering with a motor vehicle was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 27 at 8:37 p.m. in the 109th block of Hanson Blvd. NW there was a report of electronic solicitation of a minor.
• On Oct. 28 at 3:55 a.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard Extension and Sycamore Street northwest a driver attempted to flee in a motor vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Arrests
• On Oct. 29 at the intersection of Highway 65 and Viking Boulevard northeast a deputy was dispatched to a crash. The driver who had rear ended the other vehicle had fled. Another deputy located it and the driver appeared impaired. When the driver was asked why he didn’t stop at the crash, he responded that it was because he was drunk. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with third degree DWI. 0.26%.
• On Nov. 1 in the 18400 block of Highway 65 NE deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash. When they arrived, one of the drivers involved appeared impaired. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. A warrant for blood was obtained. He was arrested Criminal Vehicular Operation. BAC: 0.189%
Theft
• On Oct. 31 in the 18600 block of Ulysses St. NE a stolen vehicle was located in a business parking lot
• On Nov. 1 in the 900 block of 229th Ave. NE a license plate was stolen off of a vehicle.
HAM LAKE
Arrests
• On Oct. 30 at the intersection of Crosstown Boulevard and Highway 65 NE a caller reported a wrong-way driver who had hit a traffic sign and fled. Deputies located the vehicle and stopped it. Deputies smelled alcohol and the driver appeared impaired. When deputies asked the driver how much he had to drink, the driver stated “not much.” Field sobriety test were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with 3rd degree DWI BAC 0.131%
Thefts
• On Oct. 30 in the 1800 block of 153th Ave. NW a catalytic converter was cut off from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Oct. 29 in the 13400 block of Guadalcanal St. NE a home was vandalized: Eggs, corn and grapes were thrown at it.
• On Nov. 2 in the 2100 block of 141st Lane NE a home was vandalized: Eggs were thrown at it.
NOWTHEN
Property damage
• On Oct. 29 in the 19000 block of St. Francis Blvd. NW a bullet hole was found in a barn and had hit a trailer.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• On Oct. 16 at 5:27 a.m. in the 9100 block of Highway 10 NW officer stopped a driver for speeding and poor driving conduct. Police arrested the 34-year-old man and charged him with third degree DWI.
• On Oct. 16 at 5:27 a.m. in the 5100 block of 149th Lane police arrested a man for domestic assault.
• On Oct. 18 at 3:32 a.m. in the 14400 block of Flourine Court NW a caller reported her ex-boyfriend was sending her threatening text messages.
Theft
• On Oct. 14 at 11:58 a.m. in the 6900 block of Highway 10 NW a catalytic converter was reported stolen.
• On Oct. 16 in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW a gas drive off was reported.
• On Oct. 20 at 8:03 a.m. in the 7600 block of 178th Lane NW a caller reported there were fraudulent charges on her debit card.
ST. FRANCIS
DWI/Arrests
• On Oct. 28 at 10:23 p.m. at the intersection of Pederson Drive and Fox Street northwest a possible drunk driver ran over a sign. They were later arrested in Ramsey.
On Oct. 30 at 10:25 a.m. in the 23600 block of Nightingale St. NW police arrested a driver on third degree DWI charges.
On Oct. 30 in the 4500 block of 232nd Lane NW property damage was reported.
On Oct. 31 at the intersection of St. Francis Boulevard and Cree Street northwest following a traffic stop, police arrested the driver for fifth degree drug possession and on an outstanding unrelated warrant.
Theft
• On Oct. 26 in the 22500 block of Tulip St. NW fraud was reported.
