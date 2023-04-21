ANDOVER
Arrests
• On March 29 at the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard and 157th Avenue NW a deputy stopped a driver for speeding 85 miles per hour in 55 mph zone. When they made contact, the driver appeared impaired. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with third degree DWI. BAC 0.204%.
• On March 29 in the 13700 block of Hanson Blvd. NW deputies were called to four people shoplifting and running. When deputies arrived, they located one suspect hiding under a vehicle. He was arrested and charged with shoplifting. Three juvenile females got away, but have been identified.
• On April 1 in the 13600 block of Crosstown Blvd. NW deputies were called to a male in a vehicle having a mental health breakdown. While speaking to him, he appeared to be intoxicated. He continued revving his engine while deputies were present. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with fourth degree DWI. BAC: 0.12%
• On April 2 at the intersection of Jay Street and Bunker Lake Boulevard northwest deputies stopped a driver for having expired tabs. The driver appeared impaired. The driver stated he had about three drinks. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with fourth degree DWI. BAC: 0.14%
• On April 3 at the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Prairie Road NW during a traffic stop on suspicion of drunk driving, the driver appeared impaired and began dousing himself with cologne. The driver stated he didn’t have anything to drink and he would not be doing any tests. He was arrested and charged with DWI test refusal.
• On April 12 in the 2000 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW deputies responded to a shoplifter who security had in custody. The story was told and the female was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
Thefts
• On April 2 in the 14500 block of Ibis St. NW a snowblower was stolen from a locked garage. There were no signs of forced entry
• On April 3 in the 100 block of 139th Ave. NW a garage door opener was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 3 in the 14000 block of Rose St. NW a portable gun safe was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On April 3 in the 13800 block of Osage St. NW three unlocked vehicles were entered, and their glove compartments were rummaged through.
• On April 3 in the 3200 block of 153rd Ave. NW two unlocked vehicles were entered and their gloveboxes were rummaged through
• On April 3 in the 900 block of 138th Ave. NW a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 4 in the 200 block of 139th Lane NW an unlocked car was rummaged through.
• On April 4 in the 500 block of 140th Lane NW change was stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight.
• On April 4 in the 13700 block of Zilla St. NW a backpack and textbooks were stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight.
• On April 4 in the 13800 block of Evergreen St. NW a garage door opener was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the driveway, and it was used to open the closed door and rummage through cars inside the garage.
• On April 4 in the 1100 block of 161st Lane NW two people were seen on surveillance trying to enter vehicles in the driveway
• On April 7 at the intersection of 163rd Lane and Round Lake Boulevard NW a lock was cut on a work site and multiple generators were stolen.
• On April 9 in the 3600 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW a license plate was stolen from a motorcycle.
• On April 10 in the 3600 block of 138th Lane NW outgoing mail was stolen from an unsecured box.
• On April 12 in the 15800 block of Dakota St. NW someone attempted to steal 4-wheeler by pushing it off of trailer, but it got stuck.
Miscellaneous
• On April 11 at the intersection of Hanson Boulevard and 133rd Avenue NW a deputy ran a plate and the vehicle came back stole. The deputy conducted a high-risk stop and the driver was not listening to commands and fled. A K9 was called in, but the suspect wasn’t located but he was identified. The vehicle was towed for processing.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests
On April 7 at 5:03 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. NW police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI.
On April 7 at 10:08 p.m. at the intersection of Northdale and Hanson boulevards north-west police arrested a driver for fourth-degree DWI.
On April 12 at 5:03 p.m. at the intersection of 119th Avenue and Round Lake Boulevard police arrested a driver for fourth-degree DWI.
On April 12 at 10:58 p.m. at the intersection of Robinson and Creek Meadow drives police arrested a driver for fourth-degree DWI.
Theft
• On April 6 at 10:21 p.m. in the 10600 block of University Ave. NW shoplifting was re-ported.
• On April 6 at 2:34 p.m. in the 1600 block of 108th Lane NW vehicle was reported stolen.
• On April 6 at 9:55 a.m. in the 1400 block of 121st Ave. NW identity theft was reported.
• On April 7 at 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and River Rapids Drive northwest a felony stolen property incident occurred.
• On April 7 at 9:54 a.m. in the 2700 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW a vehicle was re-ported stolen.
• On April 7 at 7:55 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On April 8 at 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. shoplifting was reported.
• On April 8 at 21:04 a.m. in the 9700 block of Palm St. NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On April 8 at 5:28 p.m. in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW FTC fraud was reported.
• On April 8 at 8:32 a.m. in the 10000 block of Sycamore St. NW theft by swindle was re-ported.
• On April 9 at 7:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of 119th Ave. NW felony theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On April 10 at 3:33 p.m. in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive northwest a house was burglarized.
• On April 10 at 2:21 p.m. in the 11500 block of Raven St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On April 10 at 8:54 a.m. in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. Financial transaction card fraud was reported.
• On April 11 at 9:08 a.m. in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive northwest theft/fraud was reported.
• On April 11 at 1:35 p.m. in the 11600 block of Heather St. NW a felony scam was reported.
• On April 11 at 5:53 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On April 11 at 5:53 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW theft was reported again.
• On April 12 at 11:28 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. theft was reported.
• On April 12 at 12:38 p.m. in the 3800 block of 119th Ave. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
Property damage
• On April 7 at 12:06 p.m. in the 11300 block of Palm St. NW felony property damage was reported.
• On April 7 at 7:17 p.m. in the 10900 block of Flora St. NW property damage was reported.
• On April 8 at 12:03 p.m. in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW property damage was reported.
• On April 9 at 1 p.m. in the 11500 block of Crooked Lake Blvd. NW felony property dam-age was reported.
• On April 11 at 7:35 a.m. in the 12400 block of Gladiola St. NW property damage was re-ported.
Miscellaneous
• On April 7 at 5:02 p.m. at the intersection of 124th Avenue and River Rapids Drive northwest a felony drug incident was reported.
• On April 7 at 9:41 p.m. in the 1900 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. a driver attempted to flee in a motor vehicle.
• On April 8 at 7:02 p.m. in the 9700 block of Magnolia St. NW a felony HRO violation was reported.
• On April 8 at 9:12 p.m. in the 9800 block of Foley Blvd. NW a felony HRO violation was reported.
• On April 9 at 11:38 p.m. in the 9000 block of University Ave. NW a felony drug incident was reported.
• On April 10 at 9:57 p.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids and Foley boulevards northwest a felony drug incident was reported.
• On April 11 at 7:09 p.m. in the 11700 block of Xeon Blvd. NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On April 11 at 2 p.m. in the 12100 block of Larch St. NW felony criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On April 11 at 4:58 p.m. in the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard and Springbrook Drive northwest a driver attempted to flee in a motor vehicle.
• On April 11 at 5:53 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW felony theft was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Arrests
• On April 1 in the 21300 block of Aberdeen St. NE deputies responded to a 911 open line call where a male was said “we gotta get out of here; we are too drunk for this.” The ping lead deputies to a van leaving the location. The vehicle was stopped and the driver appeared impaired and stated he did not have a driver’s license. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with third-degree DWI 3rd degree. BAC: 0.16%
• On April 3 in the 21100 block of Polk St. NE a firefighter stopped a deputy and ad-vised him of a vehicle driving all over the road at varying speeds. The deputy located the vehicle and noticed its muffler was hitting the ground as it moved and stopped the driver. There were four men in the vehicle and none spoke English so the translator line was used. The driver did not have a license and appeared impaired. He was given field sobriety tests and failed. He was arrested and charged with third-degree DWI. 0.208%.
• On April 12 at the intersection of Viking Boulevard and Sportsman Road NE deputies responded to a crash where an SUV was in a ditch full of water and the state of the driver was unknown. When deputies arrived, they saw a male assisting the driver out of the vehicle. Deputies made contact with the driver and she appeared impaired and refused to answer questions. Field sobriety tests were conducted but were discontinued because of the driver’s behavior. She was arrested and charged with third-degree DWI.
Theft
• On April 2 in the 23800 block of Johnson St. NE a catalytic converter was cut off of a vehicle.
• On April 2 in the 20400 block of Highway 65 NE a cellphone that was left on a counter unattended at a business was stolen.
• On April 4 in the 21300 block of Johnson St. NE two catalytic converters were cut off vehicles in the sales lot.
• On April 7 in the 18300 block of Highway 65 NE a window was removed from a business and the suspect stole vehicle keys and left in that car.
• On April 12 in the 1300 block of 229th Ave. NE a utility truck with a plow was stolen from a business.
HAM LAKE
Arrests
• On April 1 at the intersection of Bunker Lake and Terrace Road northeast deputies ob-served a suspicious vehicle with expired tabs. Deputies stopped the vehicle and the driver and passenger appeared very nervous and didn’t know why they were in the area. A K9 searched the vehicle and nothing was found. A bag on the driver was also searched and meth was found. He was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics.
Thefts
• On March 28 in the 1400 block of 165th Ave. NE a mower on a trailer at a business was stolen.
• On March 29 in the 14200 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen from a storage unit.
• On April 1 in the 17600 block of Ulysses St. NE a snowmobile and trailer were stolen from a business lot.
NOWTHEN
Arrests
• On April 12 at the intersection of Baugh Street and Viking Boulevard northwest a cab driver called 911 to report he had a belligerent customer refusing to get out of his vehicle. Deputies arrived and the man was intoxicated and combative and still refused to get out. Eventually, they were able to pull him out and deputies stated they arrested him because he would just not listen. He was charged with obstructing the legal process.
OAK GROVE
Arrests
• On April 1 at the intersection of Lake George 191st Ave. NW deputies observed a vehicle in the embankment about 30 feet off the roadway, and they stopped to assist. When he made contact, he could smell alcohol and the driver appeared impaired. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with DWI. BAC: 0.22
• On March 27 at 6:58 p.m. police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle for speeding and the biker fled from police at a high rate of speed. The male driver was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident.
• On March 28 at 8:35 p.m. in the 9200 block of Highway 10, police were dispatched to a possible drunk driver. Police located the driver and police arrested the 58-year-old woman and charged her with fourth degree DWI.
• On March 29 at 5:44 p.m. in the 7500 block of 146th Ave. NW police responded to a domestic assault involving an adult couple. Officers arrived and the 43-year-old male suspect had fled the scene. The man was later arrested and charged with felony domestic assault and felony assault.
• On March 29 at 11:25 p.m. in the 5400 block of Sunwood Drive NW police responded to the location for an agency assist of a possible domestic assault. The 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Criminal sex
• On March 26 at 1:24 p.m. at an unlisted location in Ramsey, police were dispatched a delayed report of a suspicious incident between young children. Ramsey police spoke with Anoka County Criminal Investigation Division and the report was documented as information only.
• On March 26 at 9:58 p.m. at an unlisted location in Ramsey, Police were dispatched for a Criminal Sexual Conduct report. Police gathered info and took evidence into custody.
• On March 27 at 10:55 a.m. at an unlisted location in Ramsey, police received a delayed criminal sexual conduct report. Information was taken and Anoka County Criminal Investigation Division was notified.
Theft/fraud
• On March 24 at 10:47 a.m. in the 16800 block of Nutria St. NW a caller reported he was scammed out of $200 on Facebook for a puppy. Facebook removed the ad for fraudulent activity.
• On March 25 at 1:21 p.m. a driver took a total of $30 worth of fuel and left the area without paying.
• On March 27 at 2:01 p.m. in the 5400 block of 144th Way NW fraud was reported.
• On March 27 at 11 a.m. in the 15300 block of Radium St. NW a caller reported that someone withdrew $10,000 from her bank and deposited it into a Bitcoin account. The caller state that she believes her computer was hacked.
• On March 29 at 2:57 p.m. at an unlisted address in Ramsey mail theft was reported.
• On March 30 at 14300 block of Waco St. NW identity theft was reported.
St. Francis
Assault
• On April 6 at 3:47 p.m. in the 3300 block of Bridge St. NW a fight was reported.
Criminal sexual conduct
• On April 6 at 9:55 a.m. in the 23000 block of Ambassador Blvd. NW criminal sexual conduct was reported
Theft/fraud
On April 11 at 7:07 a.m. in the 24200 block of Hummingbird St. NW identity theft was reported.
