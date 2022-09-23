COON RAPIDS
Arrests/DWI
• On Sept.. 11 at 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Foley Boulevard Northwest and 121 Avenue Northwest police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
• On Sept.. 13 at 5:59 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street Northwest and Wedgewood Drive Northwest police made a warrant arrest.
Assault
• On Sept.. 8 at 7:09 p.m. in the 13000 block of Dogwood St. NW an assault was reported.
• On Sept.. 9 at 7:36 a.m. in the 1200 block of Egret Blvd. an assault was reported.
• On Sept.. 9 at 4:25 p.m. in the 200 block of 101st Ave. NW a domestic assault was reported.
• On Sept.. 9 at 9:17 p.m. in the 500 block of 109th Ave. NW an assault was reported.
• On Sept.. 9 at 11:13 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. an assault was reported.
Property damage
• On Sept.. 10 at 9:25 p.m. in the 3700 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW property damage was reported.
• On Sept.. 11 at 3:45 a.m. in the 11900 block of Orchid St. NW property damage was reported.
• On Sept.. 11 at 10:41 a.m. in the 9700 block Egret Blvd. arson/felony property damage was reported.
• On Sept.. 12 at 6:40 p.m. in the 900 block of 88th Lane property damage was reported.
Theft
• On Sept.. 8 at 11:19 a.m. in the 125000 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Sept.. 8 at 6:39 p.m. in the 3500 block of 124th Ave. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Sept.. 8 at 7:09 p.m. in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW stolen property was reported.
• On Sept.. 9 at 2:25 p.m. in the 127000 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW felony theft was reported
• On Sept.. 9 at 12:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of 105th Lane theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Sept.. 10 at 1:47 p.m. in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Sept.. 10 at 1:22 p.m. in the 11700 block of Kumquat St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 10 at 2:38 p.m. in the 300 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 10 at 2:52 p.m. in the 10400 block of Foley Blvd. NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Sept. 10 at 4:59 p.m. in the 600 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 10 at 6:10 p.m. in the 10300 block of Jay St. NW a house was reportedly burglarized.
• On Sept. 12 at 6:34 p.m. in the 10400 block of Avocet St. NW felony theft was reported.
• On Sept. 13 at 10:18 a.m. in the 9900 block of Redwood St. a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Sept. 14 at 6:59 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street Northwest and Northdale Boulevard police recovered a stolen vehicle.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 14 at 3:22 p.m. in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive Northwest a suspect fled on foot.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• On Aug. 26 at 7:26 p.m. in the 6100 block of Highway 10 police were dispatched to an unconscious 29-year-old male inside of a vehicle at JR’s Outpost and Grill. The vehicle was in drive and hit another vehicle in the parking lot prior to officers’ arrival. The driver appeared to be severely intoxicated. Officers applied for a search warrant for blood or urine and the driver was transported to Mercy Hospital. Charges are pending blood kit results.
• On Aug. 27 at 11:46 p.m. officers were dispatched to a 13-year-old male who was damaging property and stated he was going to shoot the house up. The juvenile male was detained and charged with misdemeanor damage to property and misdemeanor domestic assault.
• On Aug. 28 in the 15900 block of Nowthen Blvd. police were dispatched to a domestic incident. Officers arrived and spoke to a male resident who said his ex-girlfriend came over very intoxicated and refused to leave, kicked in his door, and was chasing him around the property. Female was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor domestic assault, and misdemeanor damage to property.
• On Aug. 29 at 3:08 p.m. at the intersection of Rabbit Street Northwest and Nutria Street Northwest police made a warrant arrest.
• On Aug. 30 at the intersection of Sunfish Lake Boulevard Northwest and Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast police arrested a driver for driving without a license. While the driver was sitting in the back of the squad car, the driver left a clear plastic baggie in the backseat. Officers discovered the small plastic baggie containing what appeared to be a controlled substance. The 56-year-old male driver was subsequently arrested for Felony 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• On Aug. 30 in the 14000 block of Saint Francis Boulevard police arrested man on a felony warrant.
Theft
• On Aug. 26 at 7:43 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Waco St. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 28 at 8:40 p.m. Little Dukes reported a gas drive off. Contact was made with the woman who drove off, and stated she thought she paid for the gas but returned to the store to pay.
• On Aug. 29 in the 17900 block of Roanoke St. NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Aug. 26 at 9:06 a.m. in the 7600 block of 147th Lane fraud was reported.
• On Aug. 29 at 5:55 p.m. in the 7600 block of 147th Lane fraud was reported.
• On Aug. 30 at 10:18 a.m. In the 14300 block of Azurite St. NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Aug. 31 at 4:30 at Rotary Systems a motorcycle was reported stolen.
• On Sept.. 1 at 8:40 p.m. Police were dispatched to a delayed report of a gas drive-off at Little Duke’s. Police attempted to contact the male, but were unable. The man was advised to call back to arrange payment or he would be mailed a theft citation. Suspect called back stating he was going to contact Little Dukes but never did. He was mailed a citation.
Property damage
• On Aug. 26 at 10:34 a.m. in the 15200 block of Quintana Court NW a caller reported their vehicle that had its front windshield smashed in.
• On Sept.. 1 at 11:49 a.m. in the 14500 block of Nowthen Blvd. a light pole was spray painted in the parking lot.
ST. FRANCIS
Fires
• On Aug. 27 at 9:19 p.m. in the 6800 block of 152nd Ave. NW a caller reported a fire outside near a power transformer. The Fire Department arrived and advised that a tree fell on the power transformer, knocking out the power and causing a small fire. Connexus Energy was notified.
DWI/Arrests
• On Sept.. 13 at 10:17 p.m. at the intersection of 229th Avenue Northwest and Nightingale Street Northwest police arrested a driver for second degree DWI.
Theft
• On Sept. 7 at 4:38 a.m. in the 23200 block of Ivywood St. NW headlights were stolen and the vehicle was damaged during the theft.
• On Sept. 7 at 8:33 p.m. in the 23100 block of Navajo St. NW a firearm was reported stolen.
Miscellaneous
• On 1:41 a.m. in the 3900 block of 233rd Ave. NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
