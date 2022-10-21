ANDOVER
Arrests
• On Oct. 8 in the 15200 block of Bluebird St. NW business employees reported a male slumped over his steering wheel in the drive-thru. When deputies arrived they located the man, along with two minor children in the backseat. Deputies stated the male appeared high; multiple needles and heroin were found in the vehicle. A grandparent came and picked up the children. A warrant for blood was obtained and the man was arrested, and charged with second degree DWI.
• On Oct. 11 in the 400 block of 140th Ave. NW deputies responded to a husband/wife domestic. The husband was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
ANOKA
Arrests/DWI
• On Oct. 6 at 4:43 a.m. in the 1700 block of Ferry St. police were dispatched to a property damage car collision. Officers found signs of intoxication from the driver. He was arrested and charged with fourth degree DWI.
• On Oct. 8 three individuals reported an unknown male pointed a gun at them inside the city of Anoka parking ramp. The suspect was located with a firearm on his person and he was taken into custody without incident.
Drugs
• On Oct. 4 at 9:16 a.m. in the 1100 block of Highway 10 a caller reported two men selling drugs. The men were gone on police arrival.
Theft/Fraud
• On Oct. 4 at 10:19 a.m. in the 2000 block of First Ave. fraud was reported.
• On Oct. 5 at 9:33 a.m. in the 3900 block of Seventh Ave. theft from a locker at Anoka High School was reported.
• On Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of W. Main St. worthless checks were reported.
Property damage
• On Oct. 7 at 12:04 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Garfield St. vandalism was reported.
• On Oct. 8 at 3:56 p.m. a caller reported her 34-year-old son threw rocks at her apartment windows shattering three of them and causing a felony amount of damage.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 3 at 1:53 p.m. in the 2700 block of Seventh Ave. a motorcyclist committed a traffic light violation, and there was no plate on the motorcycle. Police told the biker to turn the motorcycle off and they fled. Police did not pursue the motorist.
• On Oct. 9 at 6:11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Seventh Ave. police arrested a suspect who allegedly called 911 150 times over the span of six days.
BETHEL
Theft
• On Oct. 13 in the 100 block of Main St NW deputies found three abandoned vehicles at the location. One had been reported stolen.
COON RAPIDS
Theft
• On Oct. 6 at 5:59 p.m. in the 11500 block of Robinson Drive NW a business was burglarized.
• On Oct. 6 at 10:50 a.m. in the 600 block of 108th Ave. NW a bike was stolen.
• On Oct. 6 at 2:27 p.m. in the 9200 block of University Ave. a theft by swindle was reported.
• On Oct. 7 at 6:20 a.m. in the 400 block of 113th Lane a theft was reported.
• On Oct. 7 at 9:21 a.m. in the 300 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 7 at 5:35 p.m. in the 11600 block of Tulip St. NW a house was burglarized.
• On Oct. 7 at 9:04 p.m. in the 12600 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Oct. 8 at 8:07 a.m. in the 11500 block of Crooked Lake Blvd. an attempted robbery was reported.
• On Oct. 8 at 4:34 p.m. in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive shoplifting was reported.
• On Oct. 9 at 3:40 p.m. in the 11600 block of Tulip St. NW an attempted burglary was reported.
• On Oct. 9 at 7:56 a.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. a theft was reported.
• On Oct. 9 at 11:25 a.m. in the 0-99 block of Northdale Blvd. a theft was reported.
• On Oct. 9 at 10:13 a.m. in the 3300 block of 124th Ave. a theft was reported.
• On Oct. 9 at 11:37 a.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. theft was reported.
• On Oct. 10 at 10:06 a.m. in the 12800 block of Swallow St. NW FTC fraud was reported.
• On Oct. 10 at 10:18 p.m. in the 9200 block of University Ave. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 11 at 2:15 p.m. in the 900 block of 106th Lane mail theft was reported.
• On Oct. 11 at 8:48 p.m. in the 10600 block of University Ave. NW a bicycle was reported stolen.
• On Oct. 11 at 9:32 a.m. in the 10500 block of Martin St. felony theft was reported.
• On Oct. 11 at 5:22 p.m. in the 9900 block of Butternut St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 12 at 10:05 p.m. in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Oct. 12 at 5:11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Northdale Blvd. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. a felony firearms violation was reported at Coon Rapids High School. For more information, visit bit.ly/3VzpFAF.
• On Oct. 11 at 11:17 a.m. at the intersection of East River Road Northwest and Highway 610 NW a driver attempted to flee in a motor vehicle.
Property damage
• On Oct. 6 at 2:07 p.m. in the 2000 block of 129th Lane NW property damage was reported.
• On Oct. 6 at 10:08 p.m. in the 1800 block of 111th Ave. NW city property damage was reported.
• On Oct. 9 at 11:37 a.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW felony property damage was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Theft
• On Oct. 7 in the 400 block of 218th Ave. NE a house was reported burglarized. The front door was pried open and guns and DVD’s were stolen.
• On Oct. 7 political signs around the city were reported stolen.
• On Oct. 11 political signs around the city were reported stolen.
Arrests
• On Oct. 9 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE deputies responded to a mother/daughter physical domestic. The daughter was arrested.
HAM LAKE
Arrests
• On Oct. 8 in the 17600 block of Central Ave. NE following a 3-vehicle property damage crash in a parking lot, police arrested one of the driver on DWI charges. BAC: 0.224%.
• On Oct. 9 in the 1400 block of Crosstown Blvd. NE deputies made a warrant arrest.
Property damage
• On Oct. 10 in the 13700 block of Aberdeen St. NE a fence was cut to a business, but nothing was stolen.
• On 13 in the 1300 block of 154th Ave. NE two catalytic converters were cut off work vehicles.
OAK GROVE
Arrests
• On Oct. 8 in the 19600 block of Yellow Pine St. NW a wife reported her husband who she has an order for protection against was trying to get into the house. Deputies arrived and located him. He was arrested.
• On Oct. 9 in the 2800 block of 199th Ave. NW police a arrested a man and charged him with domestic assault.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• On Sept. 28 at the intersection of Armstrong Boulevard and Sunwood Drive northwest police arrested a driver for DWI. The driver was first stopped for speeding.
Theft
• On Sept. 25 at 11:37 a.m. in the 80000 block of 147th Ave. NW a catalytic converter was reported stolen.
• On Sept. 26 in the 15300 block of Nowthen Blvd. a caller reported political signs were stolen.
• On Sept. 27 in the 14500 block of Willemite St. NW fraud was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 25 at 4:21 p.m. at the intersection of Waco St and 146th Circle northwest a 3-4 year old juvenile was found. The child was transported to the Ramsey Police Department and the parents later called to report their child missing. The juvenile was reunited with their parents at the police station.
Property damage
• On Sept. 29 at 8:39 a.m. in the 13600 block of Garnet St. NW a tonneau truck cover was cut.
• On Sept. 29 at 9:01 a.m. in the 7000 block of 137th Ave. a tonneau truck cover was cut.
ST. FRANCIS
Property damage
• On Oct. 11 at 3:44 p.m. in the 23300 block of Rum River Blvd. property damage was reported.
