ANDOVER
Thefts
• On Oct. 3 in the 3000 block of 161 Ave. NE a surveillance video captured footage suspects breaking a fence and they appear to be looking for catalytic converters.
• On Oct. 2 in the 16900 block of Edelweiss St. NW all the apples from three trees were stolen.
Property damage
• On Sept. 30 in the 3700 block of 139th Lane NW a vehicle was damaged as pry marks were left on rear doors
• On Oct. 3 in the 2000 block of 150th Lane NW – damage to city building; juveniles on roof tearing off shingles, identified
Arrests
• On Oct. 2 in the 2900 block of 161st Ave. NW deputies made a warrant arrest.
• On Oct. 2 in the 15300 block of Xeon St. NW deputies made a warrant arrest.
• On Oct. 7 in the 13700 block of Round Lake Blvd. NW deputies were called to a male slumped over his steering wheel with his windshield wipers on. When they made contact, the male appeared impaired. He stated he had too much to drink and shouldn’t be driving. Field sobriety tests could not be conducted safely due to impairment. He was arrested. 0.23%
• On Oct. 6 at the intersection of Valley Drive and Dakota Street Northwest a caller was following a driver who was in-and-out of the ditch and missed multiple turns almost rolling the vehicle. Deputies arrived and located the female yelling in the garage. The deputy could smell alcohol coming from her. Field sobriety tests were conducted and she refused to complete them. She was arrested. BAC: 0.143%
ANOKA
Arrests
• On Sept. 29 in the 3300 block of 4th Ave. police made a warrant arrest on a 27-year-old male.
• On Sept. 29 in the 2400 block of Forest Ave. police arrested a man for trespassing and possession of methamphetamine.
• On Oct. 2 at the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Castle Field Boulevard police made a warrant arrest.
Theft/Fraud
• On Sept. 27 in the 2300 block of 7th Ave. a male reported his skateboard stolen.
• On Sept. 28 in the 3200 block of 16th Ave. fraud was reported.
• On Oct. 1 in the 1900 block of 2nd Ave. shoplifting was reported.
Property damage
• On Sept. 27 in the 2900 block of Verndale Ave. a door was kicked in.
• On Sept 29 in at the intersection of Highway 10 and Ferry Street, police responded to a property damage hit and run where a 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct also occurred.
• On Oct. 1 in the 1900 block of Second Ave. a business owner reported an exterior glass block window was broken overnight.
Fire
• On Sept. 27 in the 2900 block of Ferry St. officers were dispatched to investigate a burning electrical smell. No fire was observed.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 26 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Ave. a caller reported a UFO sighting just after 8:30 p.m.
• On Oct. 1 at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Hull Road an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The vehicle sped, extinguished its lights and crashed shortly after. A juvenile male was taken into custody.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests/DWI
• On Oct. 1 at 10:27 p.m. in the 11300 block of Foley Blvd. NW police arrested a driver for second degree DWI.
• On Oct. 4 at 5:06 p.m. in the 10900 block of Robinson Drive NW police made a warrant arrest.
Assaults
• On Oct. 3 at 12:54 a.m. in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW a felony domestic assault was reported.
• On Oct. 3 at 11:38 p.m. in the 2700 block of 109th Lane NW a felony domestic assault was reported.
• On Oct. 2 at 7:56 a.m. in the 1300 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW a felony assault was reported.
• On Sept. 29 at 12:39 a.m. a felony domestic assault was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 1 at 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Northdale Boulevard and Hanson Boulevard Northwest a driver attempted to flee from police in a motor vehicle.
• On Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of 11th Ave. NW discharging a firearm was reported.
Theft
• On Oct. 1 at 12:44 p.m. in the 101000 block of University Ave. NW a theft was reported.
• On Oct. 1 at 2:06 p.m. in the 3400 block of 129th Ave. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 1 at 12:55 p.m. in the 11300 block of Partridge St. NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Oct. 1 at 1:37 p.m. in the 11800 block of Jonquil St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 2 at 7:14 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Oct. 3 at 12:48 a.m. in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. a theft was reported.
• On Oct. 5 at 6:38 p.m. in the 11400 block of Swallow St. NW theft was reported.
• On Oct. 5 at 7:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of 130th Lane NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Oct. 5 at 5:16 p.m. in the 2800 block of 117th Ave. NW theft was reported.
Property damage
• On Oct. 1 at 1:07 p.m. in the 9200 block of University Ave. NW property damage was reported.
• On Oct. 2 at 9:57 p.m. in the 1200 block of 105th Ave. NW property damage was reported.
• On Oct. 4 at 4:54 p.m. in the 9400 block of Flintwood St. NW property damage was reported.
On Oct. 6 at 8:54 a.m. in the 1400 block of 100th Ave. NW property damage was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Arrests
• On Oct. 2 in the 23700 block of Highway 65 NE a law enforcement pursuit in Isanti County headed into Anoka County. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued to flee. The suspects began driving into oncoming traffic and the deputies ended the pursuit but continued to try to locate the vehicle. The vehicle was found in the middle of the road and the suspects had fled. A K9 and helicopter were used to locate the suspects. A male and female were located. The female had a no contact order against the male. Both were arrested.
• On Oct. 3 in the 20400 block of Highway 65 NE deputies made a warrant arrest.
HAM LAKE
Thefts
• On Sept. 30 in the 1200 block of 180th Lane NE a window was broken window on home under construction. Tools were stolen.
• On Oct. 3 in the 1200 block of 172nd Lane NE a business garage was broken into.
NOWTHEN
Thefts
• On Oct. 4 in the 8700 block of Viking Blvd. NW license plates were reported stolen and used on a vehicle at a toll booth in New York.
• On Oct. 4 in the 6400 block of 226th Ave, NW a bicycle and a dirt bike were reported stolen from the side of a pole barn.
OAK GROVE
Thefts
• On Oct. 4 in the 3800 block of 191st Lane NW license plates were reported stolen.
Arrests
• On Oct. 6 in the 20100 block of Poppy St. NW deputies arrested a man for alleged possession of narcotics.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• On Sept. 10 in the 300 block of 154th Court NW a man was arrested for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault.
• On Sept. 12 at the intersection of Highway 10 and Ramsey Boulevard Northwest officers made a DWI arrest after a vehicle rollover.
• On Sept. 13 in the 5200 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW a 39-year-old male was arrested on gross misdemeanor 4th degree burglary charges.
• On Sept. 14 in the 6800 block of 139th Lane NW a 34-year-old male was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
• On Sept. 14 at the intersection of 163rd Avenue and Sapphire Street NW officers made a warrant arrest.
• On Sept. 15 in the 14000 block of St. Francis Blvd. NW officers made a warrant arrest after stopping a man for being suspected of being under the influence.
• On Sept. 22 a 54-year-old female was arrested for 3rd Degree DWI.
Theft
• On Sept. 10 in the 17000 block of St. Francis Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 11 in the 9200 block of Ermine Blvd. NW a delayed report of a catalytic converter theft was made.
• On Sept. 16 in the 8100 block of 157th lane NW a package theft was reported.
• On Sept. 17 in the 15200 block of Jackal St. NW a burglar attempted to gain access to a garage.
• On Sept. 20 in the 7200 block of 147th Terrace NW a catalytic converter was stolen. The suspects were caught on security camera. • On Sept. 20 in the 7200 block of 147th Terrace NW another catalytic converter was reported stolen.
Property damage
• On Sept. 14 in the 15000 block of Nowthen Blvd. NW property damage was reported.
• On Sept. 15 in the 5300 block of Sunwood Drive NW vandalism was reported.
• On Sept. 18 in the 17400 block of Unicorn St. a truck cover was reported cut. Nothing of value was taken.
Fraud
• On Sept. 12 in the 6900 block of Highway 10 NW fraud was reported.
• On Sept. 15 in the 13900 block of Ironstone Terrace NW fraud was reported.
Fire
• On Sept. 12 in the 5400 block of 144th Way NW a garbage fire was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 10 in the 7800 block of Sunwood Drive criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Sept. 19 criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Sept. 20 in the 15800 block of Potassium St. NW identity theft was reported.
ST. FRANCIS
Fires
• On Oct. 3 in the 3300 block of Bridge St. at 10:13 a.m. an assault was reported.
Arrests/DWI
• On Oct. 1 at 8:13 p.m. at the intersection of Ambassador Boulevard and Bridge Street police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
Theft
• On Oct. 2 at 11:13 a.m. in the 23100 block of Saint Francis Boulevard a theft was reported.
